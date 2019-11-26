NBA MVP Power Rankings: Check Out The Players Leading The Race

The 2019-20 regular season has seen some top quality basketball. Currently, the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers are on top of their respective conferences, with their megastars consistently delivering the goods in terms of points.

NBA MVP Power Rankings

From an individual point of view, the players have their eyes set on this year's MVP award. Let's take a look at how the leaderboard stands as the league enter the sixth week.

NBA MVP Power Rankings: Giannis Antetokoumpo

The Greek freak has a dominating presence on court. In the recent game against Utah Jazz, he scored 50 points, 14 boards, 6 assists and 2 steals to power his team to victory. Giannis currently averages 31.1 points, 13.9 boards and 6.4 assists per game, which are his career-high scores.

He is currently shooting 56.3 per cent from the field and has an impressive defensive record. He is averaging a career-best 1.6 steals per game.

NBA MVP Power Rankings: James Harden

The Houston Rockets point guard is once again doing well in terms of scoring points. 'The Beard', as he is fondly known, has surpassed his scoring average from last year with 37.9 points per game across the 17 games played so far. He is making a new record while shooting from the field with 24.2 shots. Teams have found it difficult to stop Harden till now. The rate at which he is scoring points, he might be in line to bag the second MVP award of his career.

NBA MVP Power Rankings: Luka Doncic

The Dallas Maverick star has been the story of the season. He is averaging almost a triple-double in the 16 games he has played this year. His current stats are mind-blowing as he has been attempting almost nine free-throws per game, which is helping him build a career-high scoring average of 30.1 points. Moreover, the 20-year-old has 10.1 rebounds and 9.8 assists per match. Thanks to such a strong performance from Doncic, Dallas Mavericks are high on the East standings with a record of 11-5.

NBA MVP Power Rankings: LeBron James

The king is only getting better at the age of 35. LeBron James' average is currently the best in the league. The numbers this season speak volumes about his performance. He is averaging 25.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. He is scoring 49.3 per cent from the field. James has played over 35 minutes per contest across the 17 games played so far. He is attempting a team-high 19.8 shots per game from the field.

NBA MVP Power Rankings: Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis' impact on LA Lakers has been a major. He is often seen pulling his side out of danger alongside LeBron James. Even though his three-point shot percentage has fallen at 36 per cent, AD has been quite effective while protecting the paint for Lakers. He has been averaging a career-best 2.9 blocks and 1.5 steals per game.

On the offensive end, AD is shooting at an average of over 48 per cent from the field. The Lakers are currently enjoying 15-2 record and the 26-year-old has played a huge part in their success.