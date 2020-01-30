Nets Honour Kobe Bryant And Gianna, Kyrie Irving Uncontrollably Cries During Tribute

NBA team Brooklyn Nets paid their respects to Kobe Bryant and Gianna after their tragic deaths in a helicopter crash. Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others were travelling to one on Gianna’s basketball game when the helicopter crashed. The world poured in with tributes and support for Kobe Bryant’s family, honouring the victims of the crash.

Kobe Bryant death: Nets honour Kobe Bryant and Gianna

The Nets are keeping two courtside seats empty for the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter, “Gigi.” The seats held open tonight are the same ones Kobe and Gigi sat in the viral clip of Kobe coaching Gianna. pic.twitter.com/5NJuIeH1SB — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) January 30, 2020

Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant attended a Brooklyn Nets game in November 2019. To honour their memory, Brooklyn Nets left the seats empty that they had occupied. In November, Bryant and Gianna were captured on video where Kobe Bryant was seen breaking down in front of his daughter. The Barclays Center video board also displayed Bryant's No.8 and 24 jerseys in purple and gold to pay further tribute to the late superstar.

Kobe Bryant death: Kyrie Irving struggled to hold back his tears before the Pistons vs Nets game

Kyrie Irving was in tears during the Nets' tribute to Kobe. pic.twitter.com/mclXqM5e73 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 30, 2020

Kyrie Irving, who was a close friend on Kobe Bryant, was close to tears when the Nets paid their tribute to Gianna and Bryant. Kyrie Irving considered the five-time NBA champion a mentor for a large part of his career. After hearing the news, Irving had pulled out of the Nets vs Knicks game and left the Madison Square Garden. Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said that Kyrie Irving was tremendously affected by Kobe Bryant’s death.

Pistons vs Nets highlights

Kobe Bryant and Gianna share touching moment during Nuggets vs Lakers game

As you can see, the Mamba mentality is nowhere to be found on this court tonight



(via @YESNetwork) pic.twitter.com/T9XUUzblKD — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) December 22, 2019

Kobe Bryant death: Kobe and Gianna Bryant shared their love for basketball

Gianna Bryant, who was called 'Gigi', was also a talented basketball player. She played for her high school's basketball team and was often spotted while practising. While on a popular talk show, Kobe Bryant had revealed that Gianna wanted to develop her own playing style. Gianna Bryant also wanted to play as a part of the University of Connecticut team, which has an elite women's program. Kobe Bryant even took Gianna to NBA games, where he was once seen breaking down the game to her.

