LeBron James Reveals He Was Training To Be An NFL Player During 2011 NBA Lockout

Since being drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003, LeBron James has been one of the most standout performers in the NBA. LeBron James won his first two NBA titles while playing for Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013 before returning to Cleveland and helping them win their first NBA championship in 52 years as they beat the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals. The iconic NBA veteran moved to the Los Angeles Lakers ahead of the start of the 2018-19 season. LeBron James has built a strong partnership with Anthony Davis over the course of the ongoing season as the Lakers emerged as one of the favourites to win the NBA title along with Milwaukee Bucks. However, things could have panned out much differently had LeBron James taken up a different sport - professional football.

Also Read | LeBron James to produce basketball-themed movie 'Hustle' starring Adam Sandler: Report

LeBron James football highlights

I went and saw Lebron James in 2002. He was exceptional as a WR/TE. I believe he would have been a Hall of Famer in Football too. pic.twitter.com/nNuZkdKd7j — Tom Lemming (@LemmingReport) March 20, 2020

Also Read | Michael Jordan vs LeBron James: 73% NBA fans suggest MJ is way better than LBJ in poll

Lebron James football highlights

Lakers star reveals he trained to be an NFL player during 2011 NBA lockout

"We really started to actually train to be a football player." LeBron James says he started making moves towards the NFL during the 2011 NBA lockout. https://t.co/PbGe5tlmzr — Twitter Moments Canada (@CanadaMoments) May 19, 2020

Also Read | Steph Curry, LeBron James likely to owe NBA upto $420,000 after recent pay cuts: Reports

LeBron James football highlights

In a recent interview on his self-owned talk show Uninterrupted, LeBron James revealed how he was training hard to play professional football during the 2011 NBA lockout. The former Heats star was quoted as saying, "I had no idea how long the lockout was going to be, and myself and my trainer, we really started to actually train to be a football player, when it came to October and November. We started to clock our time with the 40s, we started to add a little bit more in our bench presses." LeBron James’ business partner Maverick Carter even added that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones offered him a contract to play for them in the NFL which the NBA veteran framed and put up in his office.

2011 NBA lockout

The 2011 NBA lockout lasted for 161 days. It started on July 1, 2011, and ended on December 8, 2011. The main issues that separated the owners' association led by David Stern and the NBA players union group were the division of revenue, the structure of the salary cap and luxury tax. Many players left to play in foreign leagues in Asia and Europe as the NBA's start was delayed by more than a month that year. The lockout also affected the economy largely due to NBA cities losing revenue generated by games as well as television networks losing ratings and advertisement revenue.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo, LeBron James training videos with other athletes bossing quarantine workout regimens

LeBron James football highlights

Throwback to when LeBron and KD played against eachother in football during the lockout pic.twitter.com/8wtMRqgrT8 — Will🦅 (@simmons_szn) May 16, 2020

Also Read | LeBron James claims Michael Jordan winning first NBA title 'damn near had me tearing up'