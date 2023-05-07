NBA Playoffs: Lebron, Davis, Russell pours in 67 to give Lakers 2-1 lead over Warriors

In Game 3 of the ongoing Lakers vs Warriors Western Conference semi-final series, the Los Angeles Lakers have bounced back from the overwhelming defeat in Game 2 and returned the favor to the Golden State Warriors. The score line was 1-1 before this, however, the Lakers have taken the edge and are now 2-1 up. The final score stood out to be 127-97, with 4 games left in the series.

Anthony Davis, D'Angelo Russell, and of course, Lebron James combined to provide the LA Lakers the edge they needed. While Steph Curry was found wanting of support from the other end. It was all square in the first two quarters, but as it often happens the team that takes scant lead at Half Time comes out to further the lead. The Lakers did exactly that and kept distancing themselves. D'Angelo Russell was the difference maker. Russell hit five 3-pointers while scoring 21 points for the seventh-seeded Lakers, who remained unbeaten at home in the postseason with a strong defensive effort against the reigning NBA champions.

Lakers vs Warriors: Lebron, Davis, Russell pours in 67 to give Lakers 2-1 lead over Warriors

James didn't take a shot in the first quarter for the first time in his NBA-record 275 playoff appearances, but he warmed up in time to lead several runs in the second and third quarters while Los Angeles pulled away. Stephen Curry scored 23 points and Andrew Wiggins had 16 in a collective stinker for the Warriors, who committed 19 turnovers and never mounted a response to the Lakers on either end in the second half. Golden State went 13 for 44 on 3-pointers — making just 10 while the game was still competitive — after hitting 21 in each of the series' first two games in San Francisco.

Davis had an impressive bounce-back game under both baskets after contributing minimally in Game 2, blocking four shots and leading the Lakers' latest strong defensive effort. Los Angeles has built its 16-5 run since March 17 on defense, and the Warriors couldn't hit enough shots from the perimeter to counteract their disadvantages in size and athleticism. Klay Thompson had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Warriors, but the rest of the roster beyond their top three scorers struggled mightily, combining for just 18 points before coach Steve Kerr pulled his starters with 9:11 to play. Draymond Green had two points in 23 minutes while playing with foul trouble. The Warriors were held under 100 points for only the fifth time in 92 games this season. (Inputs from AP)