NBA Scores: Lakers Edge Past Giannis And The Bucks, Warriors Fall 104-119 To The Knicks

On Thursday (Friday IST), NBA fans saw LeBron James face Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, bagging the Los Angeles Lakers first win on the road. The Bucks also had their game against the Washington Wizards postponed. The Golden State Warriors also lost to the New York Knicks, while Utah Jazz beat the New Orleans Pelicans.

NBA scores: Lakers vs Bucks live score

James, scoring a season-high 34 points, led the Lakers to their 113-106 win against the Milwaukee Bucks. "It's all about the team success. That's all that matters," James said after the game as the defending champions opened their road trip with a win. Davis had 18 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 23 points.

The Bucks have now lost their second straight game. The defending champions amped up their three-point shooting, making 19-of-37 during the game. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope finished the game with 23 points, going 7-of-10 from beyond the arc.

On the other hand, Giannis scored 25 points and 12 rebounds, turning over the ball nine times. Jrue Holiday added 22 points, while Khris Middleton added 20 of them. "We've got to keep working, keep playing good basketball for longer periods of time, make shots, defend better, rebound the ball better," Antetokounmpo said.

NBA results: Knicks vs Warriors live score

The Golden State Warriors, as per Steve Kerr, were a visible 'mess' without Draymond Green. Ejected after two technicals before halftime, the Warriors were unable to contain the Knicks' offence. "I think Draymond is realizing how important he is to this team," Kerr said, who thinks Green is yet to reach his best shape.

"Draymond, we caught a break when he got thrown out," Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said after the game. RJ Barrett scored career-high 28 points for the Knicks, who now have a three-game winning streak with a 119-104 score. "We're a good team and we're playing a good team basketball game," Julius Randle said.

Steph Curry had 30 points for the Warriors. Andrew Wiggins scored 17 points, while rookie James Wiseman added 15 points.

NBA highlights: Jazz vs Pelicans live score

With season-high 36 points from Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz beat the New Orleans Pelicans 128-118 to bag their seventh straight win. "Every chance I got, just kept putting pressure on the defence and getting to the basket," Mitchell said after the game. Mitchell also shot 6-of-9 from the three-point line, while the Jazz shot 50% from the field.

Mike Conley scored 20 points, while Jordan Clarkson had added 19. The Pelicans, on the other hand, struggled to overcome the Jazz's offence. Zion Williamson scored 27 points for the team, while Brandon Ingram posted 23 points. The Pelicans led by 16 at one point, but the Jazz bagged a 70-69 advantage at half-time.

(Image credits: AP, Los Angeles Lakers Instagram)