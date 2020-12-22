Bucks Violated Timing Of Bogdan Bogdanovic Transaction, Set To Lose 2022 2nd Round Draft

The Milwaukee Bucks have lost their second-round draft pick after the NBA found them in violation of trade rules in the failed deal for Bogdan Bogdanovic. The 28-year-old signed with the Atlanta Hawks after the Bucks' sign-and-trade agreement with the Sacramento Kings fell through. The NBA found through their investigation that the Bucks had discussions with Bogdanovic and his agent before the date when free-agent discussions were allowed.

Milwaukee Bucks lose draft pick for Bogdanovic trade tampering

According to ESPN's NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Milwaukee Bucks were found guilty of violating trade protocols having communicated with shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic before free agency opened. The Kings had a sign-and-trade deal in place to send restricted free agent Bogdanovic, 28, to the Bucks on November 16 four days before the free agency window. The Bucks would have reportedly sent Donte Divincenzo, Ersan Ilyasova and D.J. Wilson to Sacramento but the move never materialised. Bogdanovic instead joined the Atlanta Hawks in late November, days after the move to Bucks broke down.

The NBA has determined the Milwaukee Bucks violated league rules with timing of Bogdan Bogdanovic transaction and will lose their 2022 second-round draft pick, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 21, 2020

The NBA said it took into account that Milwaukee was cooperative throughout the investigation, that there was no evidence Milwaukee had reached an early contract agreement with Bogdanovic and that the Bucks did not acquire him before the penalty was imposed. Commissioner Adam Silver told the press on Monday that the league hopes that the Bucks tampering penalty will act as a deterrent to any other team who would attempt to engage in similar type behaviour. The investigation also took into account Bucks’ cooperation, the absence of evidence of any permissible early agreement on the terms of a contract between the Bucks and Bogdanović, and the fact that the team ultimately did not sign Bogdanović.

Bogdan Bogdanovic averaged 15.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists in the 2019-20 season and shot 37.2 per cent from the 3-point line. He signed a four-year, $72 million deal with the Hawks, after Kings declined to match their offer. The 28-year-old’s addition was aimed at improving the Bucks roster, with the owners and front office trying to convince two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to sign a new deal.

The Greek Freak, however, signed a new deal worth $228.2million, the largest in the NBA history, to stay put at Milwaukee as they look to scale the championship. With the failure to sign Bogdanovic, the fifth starter spot is still unclear at Milwaukee, with Donte DiVincenzo being the likeliest candidate to fill the spot.

(Image Courtesy: Nba.com)