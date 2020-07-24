NBA Scrimmages Today: How To Watch Thunder Vs Celtics, Live Streaming And TV Schedule

Less than a week to go before the NBA officially resumes its 2019-20 season with eight seeding games on July 30 (July 31 IST). The teams are playing three inter-squad scrimmages each before the restart. Oklahoma City Thunder and Boston Celtics will face each other for their first scrimmage at the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida on July 24, 5 PM EST (July 25, 2:30 AM IST)

NBA scrimmages live stream details: How to watch Thunder vs Celtics?

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Boston Celtics scrimmage is one of the sixteen games that will be broadcast live by the league on NBA TV. Fans will need to access the NBA TV via the league's official website or the NBA TV app available on phones or consoles to be able to watch the broadcast. Games can also be broadcast on Fubo.tv. The OKC Thunder app and the OKC Thunder's website will also live stream the game.

The @okcthunder lead the NBA with 29 CLUTCH wins this season!



NBA Restart begins July 30th with daily and nightly games. #WholeNewGame pic.twitter.com/Lu2SOyhH1z — NBA (@NBA) July 21, 2020

NBA TV will offer live broadcasts to all scrimmages throughout seven days, including six doubleheaders and one quadruple-header along with scrimmage highlights for some games. Only the Washington Wizards vs Denver Nuggets game along with the Sacramento Kings and Miami Heat game will be tape-delayed. The NBA League Pass subscription offered by the league will stream every game from the NBA restart to the Finals, along with the highly-anticipated NBA 2020 Draft and NBA TV with 7-day archives.

Thunder vs Celtics

The Boston Celtics are ranked third on the Eastern Conference table with a 43-21 win-loss record. Jayson Tatum is leading their scoring with figures of 23.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown were also averaging 20 points per game before the season was suspended on March 11. On the other hand, OKC Thunder are ranked fifth in the Western Conference with a 40-24 win-loss record. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was averaging 19.3 points per game for the Thunder.

Complete NBA Scrimmage TV Schedule

GAMES DATE/TIME Orlando Magic vs LA Clippers July 22, 3 PM EST (July 23, 12:30 AM IST) Washington Wizards vs Denver Nuggets July 22, 5 PM EST (July 23, 2:30 AM IST) New Orleans Pelicans vs Brooklyn Nets July 22, 7 PM EST (July 23, 4:30 AM IST) Sacramento Kings vs Miami Heat July 22, 9 PM EST (July 23, 6:30 AM IST) Portland Trail Blazers vs Indiana Pacers July 23, 3:30 PM EST (July 24, 1 AM IST) Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers July 23, 7 PM EST (July 24, 4:30 AM IST) Oklahoma City Thunder vs Boston Celtics July 24, 5 PM EST (July 25, 2:30 AM IST) Houston Rockets vs Toronto Raptors July 24, 7:30 PM EST (July 25, 5 AM IST) Los Angeles Lakers vs Orlando Magic July 25, 12 PM EST (9:30 PM IST) Miami Heat vs Utah Jazz July 25, 4 PM EST (July 26, 1:30 AM IST) Philadelphia 76ers vs Oklahoma City Thunder July 26, 12 PM EST (9:30 PM IST) Indiana Pacers vs Dallas Mavericks July 26, 4 PM EST (July 27, 1:30 AM IST) Portland Trail Blazers vs Toronto Raptors July 26, 6 PM EST (July 27, 3:30 AM IST) Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies July 26, 8 PM EST (July 27, 5:30 AM IST) Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Lakers July 27, 3 PM EST (July 28, 12:30 AM IST) Utah Jazz vs Brooklyn Nets July 27, 5:30 PM EST (July 28, 3 AM IST) Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat July 28, 2 PM EST (11:30 PM IST) San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers July 28, 4 PM EST (July 29, 1:30 AM IST)

