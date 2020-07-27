NBA Scrimmages Today: How To Watch Utah Jazz Vs Nets, Live Streaming And TV Schedule

Utah Jazz will face the Brooklyn Nets in an NBA restart scrimmage on July 27, 5:30 PM EST (July 28, 3 AM IST). Before the league officially restarts on July 30, all teams at the bubble will compete for three inter-squad games over the period of seven days. Some games will be broadcast nationally by NBA TV, while 10-minute quarters will replace the usual 12-minute periods for the first and third scrimmages.

Also read | NBA scrimmage TV schedule, NBA Scrimmages live stream, format and complete list of fixtures

NBA scrimmages live stream details: How to watch Utah Jazz vs Nets?

The Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets scrimmage is one of the 16 games that will be broadcast nationally by the league on NBA TV. Fans will need to access NBA TV via the league's official website or the NBA TV app available on phones or consoles to be able to watch the broadcast. Games can also be broadcast on Fubo.tv.

Also read | NBA scrimmages today: What is NBA scrimmage TC schedule, NBA scrimmages live stream details

NBA scrimmages today: How to watch Utah Jazz vs Nets?

NBA scrimmages today: NBA scrimmages live stream details

NBA TV will offer live broadcasts for all scrimmages throughout the seven days, including six doubleheaders and one quadruple-header along with scrimmage highlights for some games. The NBA League Pass subscription offered by the league will stream every game from the NBA restart to the Finals, along with the highly-anticipated NBA 2020 Draft and NBA TV with 7-day archives.

Also read | NBA scrimmages today: How to watch Rockets vs Raptors, live streaming and TV schedule

Washington Utah Jazz vs Nets preview

The Utah Jazz last lost to Miami Heat 101-99 on Thursday. Rudy Gobert led the Jazz with 21 points and 8 rebounds while Mike Conley recorded 17 points and six rebounds. Jordan Clarkson chipped in with 17 points off the bench. On the other hand, the Nets last beat the San Antonio Spurs 124-119 on the same day with Caris LeVert leading the team with 27 points. Jarrett Allen scored 10 points, while Rodions Kurucs added 17 points off the bench. The Jazz will be without Bojan Bogdanovic, while Jamal Crawford will not play for the Nets.

Complete NBA Scrimmage TV Schedule

GAMES DATE/TIME Orlando Magic vs LA Clippers July 22, 3 PM EST (July 23, 12:30 AM IST) Washington Wizards vs Denver Nuggets July 22, 5 PM EST (July 23, 2:30 AM IST) New Orleans Pelicans vs Brooklyn Nets July 22, 7 PM EST (July 23, 4:30 AM IST) Sacramento Kings vs Miami Heat July 22, 9 PM EST (July 23, 6:30 AM IST) Portland Trail Blazers vs Indiana Pacers July 23, 3:30 PM EST (July 24, 1 AM IST) Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers July 23, 7 PM EST (July 24, 4:30 AM IST) Oklahoma City Thunder vs Boston Celtics July 24, 5 PM EST (July 25, 2:30 AM IST) Houston Rockets vs Toronto Raptors July 24, 7:30 PM EST (July 25, 5 AM IST) Los Angeles Lakers vs Orlando Magic July 25, 12 PM EST (9:30 PM IST) Miami Heat vs Utah Jazz July 25, 4 PM EST (July 26, 1:30 AM IST) Philadelphia 76ers vs Oklahoma City Thunder July 26, 12 PM EST (9:30 PM IST) Indiana Pacers vs Dallas Mavericks July 26, 4 PM EST (July 27, 1:30 AM IST) Portland Trail Blazers vs Toronto Raptors July 26, 6 PM EST (July 27, 3:30 AM IST) Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies July 26, 8 PM EST (July 27, 5:30 AM IST) Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Lakers July 27, 3 PM EST (July 28, 12:30 AM IST) Utah Jazz vs Brooklyn Nets July 27, 5:30 PM EST (July 28, 3 AM IST) Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat July 28, 2 PM EST (11:30 PM IST) San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers July 28, 4 PM EST (July 29, 1:30 AM IST)

Also read | NBA scrimmages today: How to watch Thunder vs Celtics, live streaming and TV schedule

(Image source: Rudy Gobert, Joe Harris official Instgram)