NBA Teams Looking To Hire Jason Kidd In 2021 For Acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo: Report

Rumours about NBA teams wanting to acquire reigning NBA MVP and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo have been around for the entire 2019-20 season. Teams like Golden State Warriors and New York Knicks have been reported to try and land the Bucks star, who is yet to win an NBA title with the team. As per recent NBA reports, teams are looking to hire Jason Kidd as a way to sign Giannis in 2021.

Jason Kidd Rumours: Teams reportedly interested in hiring Jason Kidd as a way to land Giannis Antetokounpo in 2021

According to recent NBA reports, teams believe that if they hire Jason Kidd as their head coach, they could have a chance signing with Giannis when he hits free agency. Newsday's Steve Popper reported that certain NBA teams think that Kidd could turn to be the 'link' to Giannis. Popper also stated that Kidd could be interested in joining the New York Knicks as their head coach.

The New York Times' Marc Stein also reported that the Knicks recently received permission from the Los Angeles Lakers to interview Jason Kidd, who is working as an assistant coach with the team. The Knicks are currently looking for someone to fill their head coach vacancy.

Giannis, who is signed with the Bucks till the 2020-21 season, played under Kidd when he worked as Bucks' head coach from 2014 to 2018 before he was fired in January. Kidd, who is an NBA Hall of Famer, led the team to the playoffs two times. In an interview after Kidd was fired, Giannis revealed that Kidd was a big part of his success in the NBA. Giannis further added that he was 'loyal' to the people he works with and he loves and cares about Kidd as a person.

Giannis free agency: Will Giannis Antetokounmpo leave the Bucks for Jason Kidd?

Knicks finished the 2019-20 season with a 21-45 record and failed to make it to Orlando, Florida for the playoffs. The last time the Knicks reached the playoffs was in 2013, where they lost the Conference Semi-Finals to Indiana Pacers. As per reports, the Knicks think Giannis could be the key to turn their team into an NBA Championship contender. However, Popper wrote that Giannis will most likely remain with the Bucks.

However, he also believes Giannis and Kidd's relationship should not be underestimated if it can be a factor to acquire the reigning MVP. SNY's Ian Begley also reported that Kidd is one of the many candidates the Knicks were interviewing. As per reports, the Knicks have plans to interview Dallas Mavericks assistant Jamahl Mosley, San Antonio Spurs assistant Will Hardy, Golden State Warriors assistant Mike Brown, Chicago Bulls assistant Chris Fleming, Philadelphia 76ers assistant Ime Udoka and Orlando Magic assistant Pat Delany. Former NBA head coaches like Mike Woodson and Kenny Atkinson are also on their list.

Giannis free agency: Warriors plan to land Giannis Antetokounmpo

Golden State Warriors, who finished this NBA season at the bottom of the league, are also reported to be interested in Giannis. However, reports state that Giannis playing with Warriors star Steph Curry is highly unlikely. The Warriors also rumoured to want to trade Andrew Wiggins and a few Draft picks for the Bucks star.

