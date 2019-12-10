Paul George Heavily Booed By Indiana Pacers Fans As He Stars For Clippers: Watch Video

Los Angeles Clippers' small forward Paul George was heavily booed by the Indiana Pacers' fans on Tuesday morning IST (Monday night CET). George played for the Pacers during the first seven years of his NBA career. George was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2017 after he revealed that he will not be signing with them again. George was booed by the fans the first time he returned to Indiana, and then again during the Clippers vs Pacers game.

NBA 2019-20: Paul George was booed by Indiana Pacers fan during the Clippers vs Pacers game

Paul George has a message for the booing Pacers fans: 🤫 pic.twitter.com/XoOk2eNrj9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 10, 2019

Paul George has 34 points + 7 3s against his old team. In less than 3 quarters. pic.twitter.com/KxmWeIP42c — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) December 10, 2019

"We came together tonight and we got it done."



🎤 @Yg_Trece with @jaimemaggio after the W. pic.twitter.com/hwv0AfcFgK — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) December 10, 2019

Paul George finished the Clippers vs Pacers game with 36 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists, including season-high 7 three-pointers. George is also averaging at 23 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 45.4 % from the field, 41.7% from beyond the arc and 93% from the free-throw line. The Clippers are at an 18-7 win-loss record in the Western Conference. While playing with the Pacers, George averaged at 18.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists. George will play another return game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 23 IST (December 22 EST).

