Russell Westbrook Is Better Than James Harden, Tracy McGrady Makes Controversial Claim

Basketball News

Former NBA Superstar Tracy McGrady made a controversial statement by calling Russell Westbrook as the best player at Houston Rockets. Know what did he say

Westbrook

The comparison between Russell Westbrook and James Harden for the 'best player' spot in the Houston Rockets roster is a never-ending affair. Both of them are skilled and possess the power to change the momentum of a game at any point in time. However, retired NBA player Tracy McGrady has picked his favourite. According to Tracy McGrady, Russel Westbrook is currently the best player at Houston Rockets.

Also Read | Russell Westbrook Joins LeBron James As Only Players With Triple-double Against All Teams

NBA: Tracy McGrady picks Russell Westbrook over James Harden

Tracy McGrady’s recent statement is a bit controversial since a lot of fans claim James Harden as a legend for The Rockets. However, ‘The Beard’ has failed to notch something extraordinary in his last two games. The season has been amazing for James Harden so far, but in the last two games, Harden failed to create an impact. The Rockets were on a four-game losing streak and James Harden has averaged 31 PPG. In the month of January, ‘The Beard’ shooting 35% from the field.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read | Zion Williamson Draws MVP Chants From NBA Fans After Epic Q4 Performance In Pelicans Debut

Houston Rockets have not fared too well till now but Westbrook has managed to create an impact. Things would have been much worse if Westbrook hadn’t stepped up. The Rockets have been inconsistent in the ongoing NBA season with a 27-16 win-loss record. 

Also Read | Kawhi Leonard And Paul George's Joint Net Worth, Clippers Salaries And NBA Careers So Far

Also Read | Mark Cuban And Danny Ainge Keen To Help Out Estranged Ex-NBA Player Delonte West

(Image courtesy: Official Instagram handle of Russel Westbrook and James Harden)

LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA