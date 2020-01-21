Russell Westbrook Joins LeBron James As Only Players With Triple-double Against All Teams

The wait is finally over for Russell Westbrook. After 12 years in NBA, Westbrook finally has a triple-double against every team in the league and is the only player after LeBron James to achieve the mark. Despite Russell Westbrook scoring his 146th triple-double, Houston Rockets collapsed, eventually losing the game 112-107.

Russell Westbrook joins Lakers' star LeBron James in an elite list

Russell Westbrook joined some elite company, becoming only the second player in history to score a triple-double against every NBA team. The Rockets point guard dropped a triple-double with 32 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds on Monday night in their 112-107 defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Toyota Center.

The Thunder, whom Russell Westbrook played for during the course of his first 11 years in the NBA, was the last team he needed to record a triple-double against. LA Lakers’ star LeBron James became the first to do so in November when he dropped a triple-double on the Oklahoma City Thunder as well.

Russell Westbrook's triple-double in vain as Rockets falter

Russell Westbrook: “Honestly, I thought we played a pretty good game. We played a good game for the most part. Obviously the last 6 minutes we didn’t play our best basketball, but I thought we had pretty much control of the game. There’s some good we can take out of this game.” pic.twitter.com/xkhMwdQTYD — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) January 21, 2020

Russell Westbrook astonished along the way, using his fiery athleticism to burst past OKC defenders and either finish at the rim or assist to others when the opposition collapsed on him. The Rockets, after building up a 17-point advantage in the Q3 while restricting Oklahoma City to just 14 points in the period, saw that lead evaporate entirely in the final minutes behind a colossal 17-3 run from the Thunder. Oklahoma City held the Rockets to just two points in the final two minutes of the game, en route to the five-point victory while putting up 41 points in the period.

