Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

NBA Trade Deadline Rumours: Andre Iguodala Prefers To Sit Out If Grizzlies Don't Trade Him

Basketball News

NBA Trade Deadline: Though the Grizzlies have shown no intention of trading Andre Iguodala, the former Warriors player does not want to continue with the team.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
NBA Trade deadline

Andre Iguodala and the Memphis Grizzlies have had a tense relationship throughout the NBA 2019-20 season. However, the situation has worsened as the NBA Trade deadline is nearing. Throughout the season, there have been rumours about the Andre Igoudala trade.

Also read | Zion Williamson or Ja Morant? Anonymous Western Conference team's NBA GM takes his pick

NBA Trade deadline rumours: Andre Iguodala prefers to sit out if Grizzlies don't trade him

Though the Grizzlies have shown no intention of trading Andre Iguodala, the former Warriors player does not want to continue with the team. Reports claim that Andre Iguodala does not want to play with the Grizzlies and is impatient as the NBA trade deadline is on Thursday. Iguodala would apparently prefer to sit out for the remainder of the NBA 2019-20 season if the Grizzlies do not trade him before the NBA Trade Deadline. The Grizzlies and Andre Iguodala had agreed that he would not report to them as they found a suitable trade partner. The former Golden State Warriors player is yet to play after being traded. 

Also read | NBA trade deadline rumours: Lakers lining up potential trade deal for Derrick Rose?

The Los Angeles Lakers could sign Andre Iguodala. However, the Grizzlies could trade him elsewhere before the NBA Trade Deadline. He could even take a year off NBA before returning to the Warriors. 

Also read | NBA trade deadline Rumours: Spurs look for suitors in order to trade DeMar DeRozan in February

Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant call out Andre Iguodala amid NBA trade deadline Rumours

Also read | NBA trade deadline rumours: Andre Drummond could replace Kevin Love at Cavaliers

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
TANHAJI BEATS DANGAL & DABANGG
BJP TAKES A JIBE AT RAHUL GANDHI
TWITTER REACTS TO COMICAL RUN OUT
SAMBHAL COUPLE'S TRICOLOUR WEDDING
NIRBHAYA CASE: AAP'S APPEAL
MHA CLEARS AIR ON LOVE JIHAD