Andre Iguodala and the Memphis Grizzlies have had a tense relationship throughout the NBA 2019-20 season. However, the situation has worsened as the NBA Trade deadline is nearing. Throughout the season, there have been rumours about the Andre Igoudala trade.

Also read | Zion Williamson or Ja Morant? Anonymous Western Conference team's NBA GM takes his pick

NBA Trade deadline rumours: Andre Iguodala prefers to sit out if Grizzlies don't trade him

Per league sources, Andre Iguodala is prepared to sit out the rest of this season if Memphis isn’t able to orchestrate a trade with one of the agreed-upon teams he designated by Thursday’s trade deadline.



(1/2) — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) February 4, 2020

Iguodala and Memphis mutually agreed he would not report to the Grizzlies while the team tried to find a trade partner. The 36-year-old has yet to play after being traded by Golden State to the Grizzlies last summer.



(2/2) — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) February 4, 2020

Though the Grizzlies have shown no intention of trading Andre Iguodala, the former Warriors player does not want to continue with the team. Reports claim that Andre Iguodala does not want to play with the Grizzlies and is impatient as the NBA trade deadline is on Thursday. Iguodala would apparently prefer to sit out for the remainder of the NBA 2019-20 season if the Grizzlies do not trade him before the NBA Trade Deadline. The Grizzlies and Andre Iguodala had agreed that he would not report to them as they found a suitable trade partner. The former Golden State Warriors player is yet to play after being traded.

Also read | NBA trade deadline rumours: Lakers lining up potential trade deal for Derrick Rose?

The Los Angeles Lakers could sign Andre Iguodala. However, the Grizzlies could trade him elsewhere before the NBA Trade Deadline. He could even take a year off NBA before returning to the Warriors.

Also read | NBA trade deadline Rumours: Spurs look for suitors in order to trade DeMar DeRozan in February

Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant call out Andre Iguodala amid NBA trade deadline Rumours

Dillon Brooks on Andre Iguodala: “I cant wait til we find a way to trade him so we can play him and show him really what Memphis is about.” — Mark Giannotto (@mgiannotto) February 4, 2020

Dillon Brooks’ comments, and Ja Morant’s likes, will get attention tonight. But can you imagine being them and hearing a 36-year-old who averaged 5.7 points per game last season, with a 13.12 PER, thinks he’s above playing with you for $17 million?



You’d probably pop-off too. pic.twitter.com/EUFd1rJ0d4 — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) February 4, 2020

Also read | NBA trade deadline rumours: Andre Drummond could replace Kevin Love at Cavaliers