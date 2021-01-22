NBA Trade News: Kevin Porter Jr. Traded To Rockets Following Cavs Locker Room Bust-up

Kevin Porter Jr's days in Cleveland were numbered ever since his locker room outburst earlier this week. A first-round pick in the 2019 draft, the 20-year-old reportedly threw his food during after his locker was moved on Friday. Reports suggest that the Cavaliers spent the weekend trying to trade him, before eventually striking a deal with the Houston Rockets.

NBA trade news: Rockets seal Kevin Porter Jr Rockets trade after Cavaliers locker room bust-up

According to reports from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Cleveland Cavaliers have traded Kevin Porter Jr to the Houston Rockets. The 20-year-old was a strong piece in rotation for the Cavs last season but was yet to play a game this season, having been out due to personal issues. He returned last week but confronted general manager Koby Altman and coach J.B. Bickerstaff after knowing that his locker room had been shifted.

Houston has agreed to a deal to acquire talented 2019 first-round pick Kevin Porter Jr. from Cleveland, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. https://t.co/6kGgRHDUyN — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 22, 2021

The duo, especially the latter, was disgusted by the 2019 first-round pick's choice of words, which ultimately led to their decision to trade him. The Kevin Porter Jr bust-up was a result of his new locker being located in an area designated for younger and end-of-the-bench players are situated, after the arrival of Taurean Prince from the Brooklyn Nets. The 20-year-old has had a tumultuous last few months and was arrested after he flipped his car in November.

The Houston Rockets are acquiring Cleveland's Kevin Porter Jr., for a future protected second-round pick, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 22, 2021

The Athletic reported that Porter Jr was charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, failure to control the vehicle and possession of marijuana. Authorities determined Porter was not impaired when he crashed his car and a grand jury refused to indict him on marijuana or weapons charges after the USC product proved he didn't know there was a gun in the vehicle. The Kevin Porter Jr trade will see Cleveland receive a future second-round pick in the deal.

NBA trade news: Kevin Porter Jr stats

Kevin Porter Jr averaged 10.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 50 games as a rookie last season for the Cavaliers. While he hasn't played this season, the Houston Rockets will be acquiring a high-upside scoring option as they come to terms with a rebuild after James Harden's exit. As for the 20-year-old, Porter Jr has a chance at a fresh start with Houston and could bode well for both the parties if he reaches his potential down the line.

(Image Courtesy: nba.com)