NBA Trade Rumours: Andre Drummond Wanted By Detroit Pistons In Bid To Bolster Roster

With the 2019 season of NBA underway, many franchises are getting a clear picture of the positive and negative sides of their team. Some teams are happy with their performance, while some are looking for tweaks. Few teams at the bottom of the rankings need a star player to boost the performance of their current squad. Some teams are just one player away from joining the elite list of the league. And the only way to get strong players in their teams is through trades. Though these trades are not confirmed, any one of these NBA trade rumours could come to be true down the line.

NBA: Trade Rumours that might come true

Hornets interested in Andre Drummond

Hornets are reportedly busy remaking the roster and they have got some good players. But, according to reports, there is still someone they want and that is Pistons' big man Andre Drummond. Reports suggest that Hornets had an eye on Drummond for over a year and they wanted to sign him since then. Pistons owner Tom Gores earlier made it clear that keeping Drummond in Detroit is their top priority, but Drummond has been clear that he intends to test free agency, even if he re-signs with the Pistons thereafter.

Let me get that—🦍🦍 You know what today is!#detroitbasketball pic.twitter.com/7yN77f8PvE — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) November 22, 2019

Andre Iguodala to the Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets do not require a roster shakeup, but adding a veteran player like Andre Iguodala in their squad will elevate their performance. Bleacher Report recently stated that the Denver Nuggets will be the perfect fit for the Memphis Grizzlies veteran. Iguodala has made it very clear that he wants a trade, but he still hasn’t got one. Many say that the Nuggets have let go of Mason Plumlee to get Andre Iguodala from Memphis.

