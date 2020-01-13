Luka Doncic Revels In Former Employers Real Madrid's Spanish Super Cup Win In Jeddah

Real Madrid beat their city rivals Atletico Madrid 4-1 on penalties to win the revamped version of the Spanish Super Cup in Jeddah. The news delighted NBA star Luka Doncic, who took to Twitter to express his happiness at the Los Blancos' latest triumph. Incidentally, Doncic was a former basketball star at Real Madrid, which also owns a team in the EuroLeague.

Luka Doncic celebrates Real Madrid’s Super Copa win

Luka Doncic, 20, started his basketball career at the Spanish capital playing for Real Madrid. The Slovenian spent three seasons in Madrid (2015-2018) before jumping to basketball's premier league, 'the NBA'. While he plies his trade with the Dallas Mavericks in the US, Doncic; a football fan, continues to support Real Madrid.

Spanish Super Cup Final: Zidane's men hold their nerves in tense final

On Sunday, Zinedine Zidane got the better of his counterpart Diego Simeone in the Spanish Super Cup final. Both sides opted for a cautious approach in the tense final. Despite having more of the ball, Real Madrid failed to test Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak in the regulation time. Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, however, needed to be on his toes to keep the opponents' attackers at bay. The Belgian produced a fine save to deny Alvaro Morata after Kieran Trippier found the Spaniard with an inch-perfect pass.

👔💬#Zidane: We worked hard to achieve this victory and we were calm. We have to congratulate the entire squad. because it has been a week of success. #Supercampeones | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/YMaxXGG80l — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 12, 2020

Zidane's men hung on to force a penalty shoot-out. Atletico Madrid once again faltered in the shoot out after Saul Niguez hit the post and Thomas Partey had his shot saved by Courtois. Luka Modric, Daniel Carvajal and Rodygo scored the opening three penalties for Real before captain Sergio Ramos' decisive penalty secured the win in the Spanish Super Cup final. This is the 11th Spanish Super Cup for Real Madrid and also their first since Zinedine Zidane returned to the Spanish capital last March after leaving the post in 2018.

Luka Doncic's Twitter message for Super Cup winners

Luka Doncic took to Twitter to congratulate Real Madrid posting 'Hala Madrid'. The Slovenian later retweeted a post from Marca congratulating Zinedine Zidane for his 10th trophy as the manager of Real Madrid.

