Trail Blazers Trade Rumours: Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder Could Be Heading To Portland

The Portland Trail Blazers are currently in the 9th position on the points table. The team form has been impressive in the last 5 games, winning 4 games and losing 1. They have beaten teams like Chicago Bulls, OKC Thunder and Sacramento Kings. With a light schedule ahead, the Trail Blazers now stand a good chance to make up for lost ground.

NBA: Andre Iguodala and Jae Crowder on their way to Portland?

As the team will look for ways to improve their season, Bleacher Report reported on Thursday that Andre Iguodala and Jae Crowder could be heading to Portland, ahead of February’s trade deadline. ESPN has reported that Portland was on the hunt for them since the start of November. While Carmelo Anthony's return has been impressive, the team should not stop that search. Jae Crowder and Andre Iguodala being signed up would give Portland a massive defensive upgrade.

In the proposed trade, the Trail Blazers would be sending Kent Bazemore, Mario Hezonja and a 2020 first-round pick to the Grizzlies in exchange for Iguodala and Crowder. With the arrival of two wing defenders, Portland would see a significant improvement on the defensive end. Iguodala and the Grizzlies reached an agreement before training camp to allow the veteran player to remain away from the team and train on his own. He has not appeared in a single game for Memphis this season.

How Andre Iguodala will improve the Trail Blazers defence?

Andre Iguodala will be a reliable threat from beyond the arc. He has a record of 33.3% in three-pointers amongst all his points scored so far, accounting for one-third of them this season. Meanwhile, instead of losing two valuable players in next year’s free agency period without getting anything in return, the potential deal would allow the Grizzlies to acquire a future first-round pick that they could use to add another young and promising talent on their roster.

