NBA Trade Rumours: Jeremy Lin Could Be Handed A Lifeline By These 5 Teams

Whenever Jeremy Lin takes court, he always tries to play with his heart and emotion. A big fan of Michael Jordan, Lin knows that he has all the skills to play in NBA. However, injuries during various stages of his career has slowed down his progress. While Carmelo Anthony finally got another chance in NBA, Lin is also waiting for his chance to show that he still has it in him.

In spite of injuries being a major factor throughout his career, the 31-year-old can still get some points off the bench. Since the 2018-19 season, Lin has remained unsigned. Here are the teams that should give him a chance this season:

NBA Trade Rumours: Jeremy Lin to Golden State Warriors

This team can be a great place for Lin to revive his career. With the team having the worst start to the season and loss of players due to injuries, bringing in Jeremy Lin can benefit the Warriors. Apart from scoring, his leadership skills can be handy. If Lin can prove himself and play well, there might even be a spot for him next season.

NBA Trade Rumours: Jeremy Lin to Boston Celtics

Celtics have become the team to beat in the East with Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum and other young stars this season. Signing Lin will not only bolster their backcourt, but also relieve some scoring pressure from their starting players.

An injury to any of the star players in future (Kemba Walker’s latest injury scare is just one example) is possible and Lin is a perfect plan B in such a situation.

NBA Trade Rumours: Jeremy Lin to Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks have been on a roll this season and have the likes of Eric Bledsoe, Wesley Matthews, George Hill and Frank Mason III to come of the bench. Lin can be a great scoring point guard for the side. Coming from the bench, he can take and make pull-up jumpers and can score from midrange. He also does the job of finishing at the rim. Alongside Giannis and shooters like Kris Middleton, he can definitely add some teeth to the attack.

NBA Trade Rumours: Jeremy Lin to New Orleans Pelicans

Pelicans don't have much to lose this season. Zion Williamson’s injury has certainly hit them and they have been unable to hold their own. With their season slowly draining away, Lin could become the spark who can turnaround their season. His desire to win games, great skillset and championship mindset would prove beneficial to the team in terms of winning games.

NBA Trade Rumours: Jeremy Lin to Portland Trail Blazers

Carmelo Anthony has really made an impact since signing with Blazers. The team has certainly had two straight blowout wins and can offer Lin a chance to revive his career. While he might not make it into their starting seven, his experience can be of great help to the Blazers.