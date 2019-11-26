DEN Vs WAS Dream11 NBA Preview, Prediction, Schedule And Other Match Details

Denver Nuggets will host Washington Wizards on Thursday, November 14 (Friday morning in India). The match will take place at the Pepsi Center, Denver, USA (7:30 AM IST). Wizards come into this game on the back of a defeat as they face tough opponents in their next four games. Nuggets, meanwhile, have a five-game winning run and will look to stretch it in front of their home crowd.

Fans can also play the DEN vs WAS game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the DEN vs WAS Dream11 predictions, squad details and injury updates.

DEN vs WAS Dream11 preview

Nuggets currently has the 2nd best record (12-3) in the Western Conference and the 3rd best across both the conferences. They won their last game against Phoenix Suns 116-104 and will be looking to continue their winning run.

For Wizards, Bradley Beal is the only big name in the side. They have 5 wins and 9 defeats to their name this season. The visitors suffered a 106-113 defeat at home against the Sacramento Kings.

DEN vs WAS Dream11 injury updates

No player is expected to miss the game for the Nuggets due to injury issues, while Wizards will miss services of John Wall, who will remain a long-term injury absentee as he is recovering from an Achilles Tendon injury. Ian Mahinmi is also down with an Achilles Tendon injury and is set to sit out this game.

DEN vs WAS Dream11 squad details

DEN vs WAS – Denver Nuggets squad

Nikola Jokić, Will Barton, Juan Hernangómez, Paul Millsap, Mason Plumlee, Monte Morris, Malik Beasley, Jamal Murray, Gary Harris, Michael Porter Jr., Jerami Grant, Torrey Craig

DEN vs WAS – Washington Wizards squad

Bradley Beal, Thomas Bryant, Dāvis Bertāns, Rui Hachimura, Moritz Wagner, Ish Smith, Isaiah Thomas, Troy Brown Jr., C.J. Miles, Isaac Bonga, Jordan McRae, Admiral Schofield, Justin Robinson, Chris Chiozza, Garrison Mathews

DEN vs WAS Dream11 prediction

Point-guards: Bradley Beal, Jamal Murray

Shooting-guards: Gary Harris, Isaiah Thomas

Small-forwards: Troy Brown, Paul Millsap (captain)

Power-forwards: Will Barton, Rui Hachimura

Centre: Nikola Jokic (vice-captain), Thomas Bryant

Denver Nuggets start as favourites to win this game.

Note - The DEN vs WAS Dream11 prediction is our own and does not guarantee you positive results in the game.