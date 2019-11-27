HOU Vs MIA Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Other Game Details

Houston Rockets and Miami Heat will lock horns on Thursday, November 28, 6:30 AM IST (Wednesday, November 27, 5:00 PM PST). The match will take place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, USA. The Heat have won 12 matches and lost 4, while the Rockets have won 11 and lost 6. Fans can also play the HOU vs MIA game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the HOU vs MIA Dream11 predictions, squad details and injury updates.

HOU vs MIA Dream11 player performances

Jimmy Butler is the Heat's top performer with an average of 18.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.7 assists. Kendrick Nunn follows with a 16.9 point average. Goran Dragic (15.3 ppg), Tyler Herro (14.3 ppg), Bam Adebayo (14.2 ppg) Justise Winslow (13.8 ppg) Duncan Robinson (10.2 ppg) have also performed well. Derrick Jones has been sidelined for the upcoming game due to his hip injury. James Johnson and Butler are listed as probable for the game.

James Harden is the Houston Rockets' top scorer with 37.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 8.0 assists. Russell Westbrook follows with an average of 22.2 points per game. Clint Capela, Danuel House Jr. and Eric Gordon also have averages above 10. Capela is listed as questionable for the upcoming HOU vs MIA match due to illness.

HOU vs MIA Dream11 prediction and squad details

HOU vs MIA – Houston Rockets squad

James Harden, Jaron Blossomgame, Russell Westbrook, Gerald Green, Isaiah Hartenstein, Clint Capela, Gary Clark, Chris Clemons, Eric Gordon, Ryan Anderson, Danuel House, Ben McLemore, Austin Rivers, Anthony Bennett, P. J. Tucker, Shamorie Ponds, Michael Frazier and Thabo Sefolosha.

HOU vs MIA – Miami Heat squad

Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragic, Udonis Haslem, Tyler Herro, James Johnson, Derrick Jones Jr., Meyers Leonard, Daryl Macon, Kendrick Nunn, KZ Okpala, Kelly Olynyk, Duncan Robinson, Chris Silva, Dion Waiters and Justise Winslow.

HOU vs MIA Dream11 prediction

Point-guards: Russell Westbrook (VC), Kendrick Nunn

Shooting-guards: James Harden (C),

Small-forwards: Jimmy Butler or Danuel House Jr, Justise Winslow

Power-forwards: PJ Tucker

Centre: Bam Adebayo

Houston Rockets enter the game as favourites to win and give you more Dream11 points.

Note - The HOU vs MIA Dream11 predictions are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

