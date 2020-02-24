Zion Williamson Leaves Alen Smailagic On The Floor With Cheeky Jab Step

The No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft - Zion Williamson - missed a major proportion of the season with an injury. However, since returning, Williamson has been one of the best players at New Orleans Pelicans. The 19-year-old has been in inspiring form and his return has coincided with an upturn of form for the Pelicans.

Also Read | Zion Williamson Admits Being ‘zoned Out’ While Meeting Ex-US President Barack Obama

Zion Williamson leaves Alen Smailagic on the floor with slick move

On Sunday night (Monday IST), Zion Williamson's strengths were on full display as he helped Pelicans beat Golden State Warriors. During Q1, Williamson showed some neat footwork to shake off a challenge from Warriors forward Alen Smailagic. Receiving the ball from deep, Zion Williamson faked a jab to leave Alen Smailagic on the floor. The 19-year-old followed it up with a powerful three-pointer as a hapless Alen Smailagic watched the ball hit the net.

Zion had him SHOOK with this 😯 pic.twitter.com/33o9xD2JRd — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 24, 2020

Also Read | Zion Williamson Breaks Rim With DEADLY Dunk During NBA Rising Stars Challenge; Watch Video

Pelicans vs Warriors highlights: Williamson stuns Alen Smailagic

Zion Williamson dropped 28 points (game high) to help Pelicans beat Warriors 115-110. The 19-year-old also added seven rebounds and two assists. Jrue Holiday (23 points) and Nicolo Melli (20 points) chipped in alongside Zion Williamson.

Meanwhile, Damion Lee (22 points) and Jordan Poole (19 points) starred for the Warriors.

Also Read | Zion Williamson Admits Being ‘zoned Out’ While Meeting Ex-US President Barack Obama

Zion Williamson's 3 point percentage and stats

Williamson is averaging 22.8 points and 7.2 assists with the Pelicans. The NBA rookie is also scoring three-pointers at an impressive 41.7 %.

New Orleans Pelicans are now within just two places of a playoff berth after jumping to 10th in Western Conference. With a 25-32 (win-loss) record, Pelicans could well be in contention (if they continue to churn out results) for the last playoff spot alongside Grizzlies and Trail Blazers. Meanwhile, Warriors continue languishing at the bottom of the Western Conference with a 12-45 (win-loss) record. Warriors will face Sacramento Kings next while Pelicans will be up against Lakers.

Also Read | Zion Williamson Sets Yet Another Record In 118-123 Loss To Oklahoma City Thunder