Zion Williamson Breaks Rim With DEADLY Dunk During NBA Rising Stars Challenge; Watch Video

New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson played like a beast during the 2020 NBA All-Stars Rising Stars Challenge. During the match between Team USA vs The World, Zion Williamson was continuously dunking with the ball without realising he had inflicted damage on a basketball court. This is Zion Williamson's rookie year and the youngster is already showing the world what he is capable of in coming years.

NBA Rising Stars Challenge: Zion Williamson dunk

The incident occurred just before the end of Q2 when a lob pass from Team USA Trae Young saw Zion Williamson slamming down a two-handed jam that caused the rim to bend. An official had to re-adjust the backboard during half-time - much to the amusement of NBA fans.

NBA Rising Stars Challenge: Zion Williamson season so far

Zion Williamson, who is a Duke product, has been terrific since making his NBA debut. He has averaged 19.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists while shooting 66.7% from the field across three appearances. Williamson made his NBA debut on January 22 after missing three months with a knee injury. He scored 32 points in a 118-123 loss Thursday to Oklahoma City Thunder. With 221 points in 10 games, he joins Shaquille O'Neal and Allen Iverson as the only players with more than 200 points in their first 10 league appearances.

NBA All-Stars 2020: Here's all you need to know about the event

After the end of NBA Rising Stars challenge which was comfortably won by Team USA, the focus will now shift to other events which include Skills Challenge, 3-point Contest and the ever-entertaining Slam Dunk Contest. Lakers star Dwight Howard will make a return to the Slam Dunk Contest after the Superman Slam Dunk in 2008.

The NBA All-Stars 2020 event will culminate with the much-awaited NBA All-Star Game. Team Giannis and Team LeBron will go head-to-head in a tribute to late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. In honour of Kobe Bryant, Team Giannis will wear No. 24 jerseys, while Team LeBron will wear No. 2 in honour of Kobe Bryant’s daughter, Gianna Bryant.

(IMAGE: CLIVENBAPARODY / YOUTUBE)