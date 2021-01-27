Remember When NCT's Jisung Was Ranked No. 4 In The Best Male Idol Dancer Category?

Park Ji-sung aka Jisung is one of the members of the South Korean Kpop group NCT, who is known for his dancing skills. The singer can rap, dance and even write songs. Jisung is popular as the lead dancer of their K group called NCT Dream and NCT U. Jisung's position in the group as the main dancer, sub-vocalist, sub-rapper, and maknae of the group leads to lots of love from his fans. Jisung's fans were recently reminiscing the time when the dancer has ranked at the no. 4 spot by KBS World 2019 in the "Best Male Idol Dancer" category. Read on to see the tweets regarding the same and how the NCT Dream's fans are supporting the maknae of the group.

Throwback to when NCT's Jisung ranked #4 in KBS World 2019's Best Male Idol Dancer

On January 25, a Twitter fan club of Jisung shared the list of Top 5 "Best Male Idol Dancer" that was shared by the popular South Korean media company KBS World in 2019. The list featured the youngest member of NCT who made it to the Best Male Idol Dancer category at no. 4th position. The list also had Jimin from BTS, Kai from EXO & SuperM, G-DRAGON from BIGBANG, Jisung from NCT, and Taemin from SHINee and SuperM. Jisung's fans were elated about the fact that Jisung had made it to this list at the age of 17. The news came around the same time when Jisung's Relay cam was released too. Check out how fans of Jisung shared tweets in appreciation of their favourite idol.

Remember when JISUNG was ranked #4 in the "Best Male Idol Dancer" category by KBS World in 2019?#JISUNG #지성 #NCT pic.twitter.com/l4aYzuQPGv — jisung pics #TeamJisung (@archivesjisungs) January 24, 2021

Jisung's fan's Reactions

at the age of 17 keep that in mind 🙂 https://t.co/9loCb03Jeb — joochan’s bestie litzy ♡ HYUNGGU DAY ! (@jwychxn) January 25, 2021

bring back this fact jisung top tier dancer does exist and still be our pride YESS OMG as he should . https://t.co/e4w6ELlBtg — nAna semi ia 🗯️ (@ASTERSUNS) January 25, 2021

as he should !! https://t.co/fqfrP3zTnk — fi 开 (@hyckszone) January 24, 2021

Our maknae 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/DGTkuIc4SD — NCT2020 IS HAPPENING 😭 (@OT9xOT23) January 24, 2021

Jisung's trivia & Jisung's songs

According to smtown-nctzens fandom, Jisung made his debut in the subunit of NCT called NCT Dream with the first digital single called Chewing Gum.

He then participated in NCT 2018's project unit with 1st full album called NCT 2018 Empathy.

Jisung also participated in the project unit NCT 2020, for the 2nd full album called NCT Resonance Pt. 1.

Jisung then joined another subunit of NCT called NCT U in 2020, with the NCT Resonance Pt. 1's song called Faded In My Last Song.

As of recently, Jisung has been a part of the project unit NCT 2020 for the second full album's repackage as well as their album's final single called Resonance.

The name NCT stands for "Neo Culture Technology" that represents the Hallyu localization project. The main aim of the group is to have as many sub-units as possible. The group NCT has 23 members at the moment, and this number will only increase in the future as per the official website of NCT. The concept was ideated by the founder of the group’s management agency, SM’s Lee Soo Man. He created a group which will have no limited number of members. NCT is one of the largest groups in the history of K-pop, as reported by AllKpop.

NCT's Jisung appeared in various TV shows and movies before joining the band, as well as later when he was a member of the NCT group. He appeared in EXO90:2014, as SM Rookies Member in 2014, and went on to appear on Mickey Mouse club as well. In 2018, he appeared in the TV show called Why Not: The Dancer, Idol Room (as a special appearance), and Dancing High (as a contestant in 2018). NCT Dream's Jisung also appeared in movies before debut, named Boys, Be Curious, and Go, Stop Murder.

