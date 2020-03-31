Nets To Use Young Talent For Acquiring Third Player To Partner Irving And Durant: Report

Brooklyn Nets have made several roster changes throughout the NBA 2019-20 season. However, the Nets are reportedly looking to acquire a third player alongside Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant to help the team reach the playoffs. The discussion to use their young talent to acquire a third player came after the Nets fired their head coach Kenny Atkinson on March 7.

Brooklyn Nets looking for third star alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving?

According to reports, Caris LeVert is a possible choice for the Nets to use with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant as a third star. The Nets are apparently looking to make the changes when the next season starts. The reports also added that in order to properly implement the changes, the Nets will also have to hire a new coach. The Nets also have veteran DeAndre Jordan, who started playing as a starter again in March, right after Atkinson was fired. Atkinson's firing was reportedly also related to DeAndre Jordan not being used to his potential.

The Nets signed Kevin Durant before the NBA 2019-20 campaign began, even though he is currently recovering from his Achilles heel injury. Kevin Durant ended up missing his entire season with the Nets, who had signed him in a $164 million deal. Kyrie Irving played 20 games for the Nets this season before he underwent season-ending shoulder surgery in March. LeVert, who could be a good match for Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, was averaging a career-high 17.7 points, 4.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds before the NBA season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nets could also try to use DeAndre Jordan more, using his experience to deliver the promised depth at centre. The Nets could use Jarret Allen (21) or Spencer Dinwiddie (26) as trade chips when the time comes. Recent reports suggest that the Nets are looking for coaches who have past NBA success like Tom Thibodeau, Mark Jackson, and both Jeff and Stan Van Gundy.

Kevin Durant update

"Durant is asymptomatic ... It was a clear message that the two-time Finals MVP was sending to the rest of the world: Be careful, stay quarantine.”



NBA Insider @ShamsCharania on his report that Kevin Durant tested positive for coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/ezPC7qAvux — Stadium (@Stadium) March 17, 2020

Shortly after the NBA season was suspended on March 11, Durant was one of the NBA players who tested positive for COVID-19. Before his diagnosis, there were reports about the player returning when the NBA season resumes. However, the player is currently in quarantine, being treated for COVID-19. According to ex Warriors teammate Quin Cook, Durant is 'doing great'.

