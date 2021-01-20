Nets Vs Cavaliers Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2H and Prediction

The Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Brooklyn Nets at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Wednesday, January 20. The NBA regular-season game between the Cavs and the Nets is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM ET (Thursday, January 21 at 5:30 AM IST). Here's a look at the Nets vs Cavaliers team news, live stream details and our prediction ahead of the encounter.

Nets vs Cavaliers game preview

The Brooklyn Nets are currently fifth in the Eastern Conference standings with nine wins and six defeats so far this season. Steve Nash's side has hit somewhat of a purple patch and won four games in a row following a defeat against the Thunder last Sunday. The Nets recorded a narrow 125-123 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday and will be hoping to continue their good run of form.

On the other hand, the Cavaliers are in 7th place on the Conference table, with six wins and seven defeats. John-Blair Bickerstaff's side ended their three-game losing streak by overcoming the New York Knicks on Sunday. However, the Cavs will have to be at their best to halt the Nets juggernaut with the new addition of James Harden.

Nets vs Cavaliers team news, injuries and suspensions

For the Nets, the big news is that Kyrie Irving is likely to feature against the Cavaliers. However, Nicolas Claxton and Spencer Dinwiddie are still ruled out.

"My commitment has always to bringing something special to Brooklyn." - @KyrieIrving — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 19, 2021

For the Cavaliers, Matthew Dellavedova, Kevin Love and Dylan Windler are ruled out of Wednesday's game. Collin Sexton and Darius Garland are listed as questionable.

Nets vs Cavaliers prediction and H2H record

These two teams have faced each other 181 times in the past. The Cavs hold the advantage in the H2H with 102 wins while the Nets have recorded 79 victories. Based on the recent form of both teams, our prediction is a win for the Nets.

NBA live stream: How to watch Nets vs Cavaliers live?

There will be no live telecast of the game in India. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games. In the USA, the Nets vs Cavaliers live stream will be made available on YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV subscription.

