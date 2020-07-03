NMK Vs XFT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, CBA League Live

Quick links:
Nanjing Tongxi Monkey King (NMK) will go head-to-head against Xinjiang Flying Tigers (XFT) in the upcoming CBA League game on Friday, July 3. The game is scheduled to start at 5:05 PM IST. Nanjing Tongxi Monkey King are currently 14th in the CBA League standings. They have registered a win-loss record of 15-22 in the 37 games they've played so far. Xinjiang Flying Tigers, on the other hand, occupy the second spot in the CBA League standings. They have managed to muster a win-loss record of 27-9 in the 36 games they've played so far.
Leng Xin, Joe Young, Li Bairun, Jingjia He, Qiao Wenhan, Wei Lu, Hongpeng Li, Jianhua Song, Shengdong Li, Wang Rui, ChangChun Yu, Guo Yifei, Zhang Han, Hamed Haddadi, Sizhen Sun, Tursun Mardan
Lingxu Zeng, Xierzhati Saimati, Kelanbaike Makan, Lipeng Liu, Qi Lin, Rufukati Jiang, Changdong Yu, Liu Yunan, Lutubula Lutubula, Zhou Qi, Ziming Fan, Caiyu Tang
Xinjiang Flying Tigers (XFT) start as favourites to win the game.
