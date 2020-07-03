Last Updated:

NMK Vs XFT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, CBA League Live

Nanjing Tongxi Monkey King will go head-to-head against Xinjiang Flying Tigers in the CBA League on Friday. Here are the NMK vs XFT Dream11 top picks.

Nanjing Tongxi Monkey King (NMK) will go head-to-head against Xinjiang Flying Tigers (XFT) in the upcoming CBA League game on Friday, July 3. The game is scheduled to start at 5:05 PM IST. Nanjing Tongxi Monkey King are currently 14th in the CBA League standings. They have registered a win-loss record of 15-22 in the 37 games they've played so far. Xinjiang Flying Tigers, on the other hand, occupy the second spot in the CBA League standings. They have managed to muster a win-loss record of 27-9 in the 36 games they've played so far.

NMK vs XFT Dream11 prediction, live game schedule

  • Date: Friday, July 3
  • Time: 5:05 PM IST

NMK vs XFT Dream11 team, full squads

NMK vs XFT Dream11 team: Nanjing Tongxi Monkey King (NMK) squad

Leng Xin, Joe Young, Li Bairun, Jingjia He, Qiao Wenhan, Wei Lu, Hongpeng Li, Jianhua Song, Shengdong Li, Wang Rui, ChangChun Yu, Guo Yifei, Zhang Han, Hamed Haddadi, Sizhen Sun, Tursun Mardan

NMK vs XFT Dream11 team: Xinjiang Flying Tigers (XFT) squad

Lingxu Zeng, Xierzhati Saimati, Kelanbaike Makan, Lipeng Liu, Qi Lin, Rufukati Jiang, Changdong Yu, Liu Yunan, Lutubula Lutubula, Zhou Qi, Ziming Fan, Caiyu Tang

NMK vs XFT Dream11 prediction: NMK vs XFT Dream11 top picks

  • Nanjing Tongxi Monkey King (NMK): Joe Young, Qiao Wenhan, Wang Rui
  • Xinjiang Flying Tigers (XFT): Lingxu Zeng, Shirelijian Muxtar, Caiyu Tang

NMK vs XFT Dream11 prediction: Probable lineups

  • Nanjing Tongxi Monkey King (NMK): Joe Young (PG), Qiao Wenhan (SG), Wang Rui (SF), Guo Yifei (PF), Hamed Haddadi (C)
  • Xinjiang Flying Tigers (XFT): Lingxu Zeng (PG), Shirelijian Muxtar (SG), Caiyu Tang (SF), Changdong Yu (PF), Zhou Qi (C)

NMK vs XFT Dream11 prediction: NMK vs XFT Dream11 team

  • Point Guard: Joe Young, Lingxu Zeng
  • Shooting Guard: Qiao Wenhan (SP), Kelanbaike Makan, Qi Lin
  • Small Forward: Caiyu Tang
  • Power Forward: Tursun Mardan
  • Center: Zhou Qi

NMK vs XFT Dream11 prediction

Xinjiang Flying Tigers (XFT) start as favourites to win the game.

Please note that the NMK vs XFT Dream11 prediction and NMK vs XFT Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NMK vs XFT Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

