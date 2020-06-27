XFT Vs QE Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Preview, CBA Live Game Info

Xinjiang Flying Tigers will face off against Qingdao Eagles will face each other in the upcoming game in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) on Saturday, June 27 at 5.00 PM (IST) in China. In the regular season chart, Flying Tigers are on the second spot with a points difference of 297. Eagles are on the 8th spot, having a points difference of 191.

XFT vs QE Dream11 top picks: XFT vs QE Dream11 prediction and preview

Both the teams have performed well in their last five games and look promising before the upcoming ZFT vs QE face-off. Xiangjiang Flying Tigers have won three of their last five games and have reported no injuries before their upcoming contest. Meanwhile, Qingdao Eagles have managed to notch up 4 victories from their last 5 games and are also fortunate enough to report no injuries before the ZFT vs QE contest.

XFT vs QE Dream11 prediction: XFT vs QE Dream11 top picks, full squads

XFT vs QE Dream11 team: XFT squad

Xierzhati Saimati (PG), Shirelijian Muxter (SG), Lipeng Liu (SG), Qi Lin (SG), Rufukati Jiang (SF), Caiyu Tang (SF), Liu Yunan (PF), Lutubula Lutubula (PF), Ziming Fan (C), Lingxu Zeng (PG), Kelanbaike Makan (SG), Abudurexixti Abudushalamu (SF), Changdong Yu (PF), Zhou Qi (C)

XFT vs QE Dream11 team: QE squad

Yang Jinmeng (PG), Zhandong Zhou (PG), Dapeng Zhao (SG), Jiahn Xu (SG), Kai Yang (SF), Wang Ruize (SF), Zhao Yuhong (SF), Yinglun Shao (SF), Zhang Hao (SF), Haoron Ding (PF), Tailong Zhao (PF), Liu Chuanxing ©, Whenglong Shi (c), Weihan Lin (PG), Chengyu Zhang (SG), Zhai Yi (SF), Qing Ming Wang (PF), Jiao Hailong (C)

XFT vs QE Dream11 top picks: XFT predicted starting 5

Lingxu Zeng (PG), Kelanbaike Makan (SG), Abudurexixti Abudushalamu (SF), Changdong Yu (PF), Zhou Qi (C)

XFT vs QE Dream11 top picks: QE predicted starting 5

Wihan Lin (PG), Chengyu Zhang (SG), Zhai Yi (SF), Qing Ming Wang (PF), Jiao Hailong (C)

XFT vs QE Dream11 prediction: XFT vs QE Dream11 team

Y. Jinmeng, L. Zheng, C. Zhang, Y. Siao, S. Muxtar, C. Yu, Q. Ming Wang, Z. Qi

Note: The XFT vs QE Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The XFT vs QE Dream11 team selection and XFT vs QE Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: CBA Instagram