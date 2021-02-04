Nuggets Vs Lakers Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets will meet for the first time during the 2020-21 season. The teams last met during the Western Conference Finals last year, which the Nuggets lost 4-1. LeBron James and the Lakers have won two back-to-back games and will aim to win a third straight at home. LeBron James is currently leading the Lakers (25 PPG), followed by Anthony Davis (22.3 PPG).

On the other hand, the Nuggets last beat the No.1 seeded Utah Jazz 128-117. The team was on a five-game streak before losing to the San Antonio Spurs 119-109. While they bounced back with the Jazz win, they will look to beat the Lakers after the playoffs last season. Nikola Jokic leads the team in scoring with a 26.8 point average.

Nuggets vs Lakers live stream: How to watch Nuggets vs Lakers

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

NBA live stream details

Date and Time: Thursday, February 4, 10:00 PM EST (Friday, February 5, 8:30 AM IST)

Venue: Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Nuggets vs Lakers TV channel (the USA only) – Spectrum SportsNet and TNT.

Nuggets vs Lakers team news

Los Angeles Lakers

Kostas Antetokounmpo – Out, knee

Jared Dudley – Out, calf

Denver Nuggets

Greg Whittington – Out, knee

PJ Dozier – Out, hamstring

Gary Harris – Out, left adductor

Nuggets vs Lakers h2h record

Last season, the Nuggets and the Lakers met four times (once in the NBA bubble), before meeting for the Western Conference Finals in September 2020. For the regular-season games, the defending champions won thrice. The Lakers also dominated the Conference Finals, winning the series 4-1.

Nuggets vs Lakers prediction

The Denver Nuggets will beat the Los Angeles Lakers.

NBA standings

Currently, the Los Angeles Lakers are ranked third in the Western Conference with a 16-6 win-loss record. The LA Clippers and the Utah Jazz are ranked second and first respectively. The Nuggets follow after the Lakers, ranking fourth with 12 wins and 8 losses. The Memphis Grizzlies are placed fifth.

