When OKC Thunder Assistant Coach Vin Bhavnani Ditched Engineering To Script NBA Career

Vin Bhavnani still gets goosebumps recalling Oklahoma City Thunder's first NBA playoff appearance in the 2009-10 season. Down 0-2 against the Kobe Bryant-led Lakers in Round 1 of the Western Conference playoffs, the decisive Game 3 was slated to be played at the Ford Center in Oklahoma. Back then, Bhavnani was serving as the team's video co-ordinator. What transpired next was ecstatic scenes – a wild Game 3 – one of the most spectacular nights in OKC Thunder's history. “I watch the game on YouTube all the time,” the OKC Thunder assistant coach recalls in an exclusive interview with Republic World.

With three future MVPs on the team – Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden – along with the stoic Serge Ibaka, OKC Thunder matched the spirit of the fans to register a historic 101-96 win on the night. It wouldn’t have been possible without the atmosphere and home-court advantage. “There's a stretch where we come back, we cut the lead and we take the first lead of that series. The crowd reaction and our players’ belief, you can see it on their faces, such a beautiful moment. Then, we won the next game. We did lose in LA and eventually the series but we lost to the Lakers, the best team in the league. They won the championship that year,” says Bhavnani. Despite eventually losing to the Lakers in Game 6, the playoff series signalled the potential of the future dynasty. “It was young, just as useful and fun to be around."

Unfortunately, that did not last long. Harden was traded to the Houston Rockets after a reported contract dispute, Ibaka joined the Orlando Magic and Durant made a sensational move to the Warriors later, leaving Westbrook as the main man in Oklahoma. After multiple rebuilds and star additions, OKC Thunder were still without a championship. Meanwhile, Durant won consecutive titles with the Warriors and Ibaka played a pivotal role in landing Toronto Raptors its first NBA title last year. Additionally, Westbrook’s move to join Harden and the Rockets in 2019 was a significant blow to the franchise.

Over the years, Bhavnani has witnessed countless ups and downs, rebuilds, the rise of Westbrook-Harden-KD, heart-breaking Conference Finals defeat to Warriors, multiple trades and the organisation’s grind to land the elusive NBA title. Yet for him, these aspects are just a part of the business. “I don't know if there's a right answer for a (rebuilding) process or anything. I just know it has changed right. It's changed and you know how everybody deals with change, you just embrace it and figure out ways to make good on what you have. I don't know if there's a road map to follow. I wouldn't have any tips for that as far as rebuilding. It's just changing, that's the only thing that's definite. Then just figuring out and pulling your resources together from your organisation in terms of dealing with it. Then put a plan in place and then try to execute it,” explains Bhavnani, who started as an assistant coach of the women’s basketball team of Santa Monica Junior College.

Change is something Bhavnani has embraced too. While studying engineering from the University of Southern California, he envisioned a dream career in the NBA. It was something his parents, who are originally from Ahmedabad, didn’t approve and instead pushed him for a regular job. “If I was a parent of my own, come on, you're an engineer and this as a career?” he laughs.

Engineering or NBA career: The Decision

And the opportunities arrived in 2004, Bhavnani was presented with two options on the same day - either he could become a sales executive or join the LA Clippers. He took a leap of faith and joined the Clippers. “I never played team sports, I just wanted to coach, I wanted to teach. There was one dream and I remember how I felt. I was focused and did whatever I felt it took to get there.” An acquaintance from USC got him in touch with a scout working at Denver Nuggets, who helped Bhavnani land an internship opportunity. “‘Hey, here's a video opportunity.' Dropped the sales job, got into the path of finally watching the film, and potentially coaching, that same day," he says.

“It was an internship for about three years, there was no label, it was basically database entry into potential scouting,” Bhavnani recalled his days at Clippers as an intern. “In the early 2000s, you didn’t have organised systems to get information. You’d need somebody to manually put in the information on each potential candidate, agent and various information – I was that guy. I wanted to get into coaching and videos so it took me about two-and-a-half years.”

How many can do youâ‰ï¸



Test yourself with Coach Vin Bhavnani from the @okcthunder in the Lunge & Wrap Challenge ðŸ”¥ #JrNBAatHome #NBATogether pic.twitter.com/AO7VwV0tjV — Jr. NBA (@jrnba) May 20, 2020

San Antonio Spurs roped in Bhavnani as the assistant video co-ordinator, thanks to Charlotte Hornetts coach James Borrego, who back then worked with Bhavnani at Clippers. Then came OKC, where he managed two roles -- advanced scouting and player development manager.

"I was a video coordinator and had a good background in that which entailed breaking down film, studying opponents. The manager of advanced scouting was more towards opponent scouting, what do the teams run, how do we beat them, what’s the game plan, what’s their personnel like, who’s their best players, what are their tendencies, that kind of stuff," reasons Bhavani. “I would study all the teams in the league, have a hand in terms of how we would guard and play those guys. The player development has shifted towards that through the years that I’ve been in the league. That’s what the role is about, just getting them better. The scouting is more (centred) for the opponent in terms of learning their tendencies and providing feedback to the players.”

NBA’s coronavirus scare

Bhavnani has been associated with the Thunder for over a decade now. Another incident still fresh in his memory is OKC’s game against Utah Jazz on March 11, 2020. Right before the tip-off, the game was first delayed and then postponed. While everyone was trying to make sense of what happened, news broke out that Jazz's Rudy Gobert had tested positive for Covid-19. “The game was publicised, so I think it was very unique to people watching. It was a different deal. I haven't experienced stopping of gameplay. So just from a unique standpoint, that's what I remember about that day.”

The NBA since then, has had a few meetings to discuss the potential return while players and coaches continue to work tirelessly behind the scenes. “We're just following the guidelines. The NBA has done such a great job in terms of detailing safety guidelines. So our main priority is to follow and be safe following those guidelines and the protocols that they put in place. That's the main objective.”

OKC were on a great run with an 8-2 win-loss record in the last 10 games, before the season took an abrupt stop. “You don't have your hands on them but we have training staff and we send out films and workouts, that sort of thing is definitely there. I'm sure they're on most of the other teams but you know it's a different dynamic for sure, but you can just do what you can control and send out the information.”

Bhavnani briefly worked with the Indian national team in 2012 alongside coach Kenny Natt. He was left surprised by the natural skills and physical attributes of a few hoopsters. "The natural skill level of some of the players was there. Some players had very good speed and physical attributes. I was very encouraged about what I saw there as far as the level of talent at that time," he says.

He continues by saying India has an opportunity to be one of the best teams in Asia. To reach that level, the players and coaches must: “Watch films and ask questions. You might have the skills, but unfortunately, the physical attributes might not be there. Hunt the information down. It's about other people. Are you trying to help other people, help your team? If you are on staff on a team, are you finding ways to improve and make things more efficient? That's where the energy should go," he says.

Looking at the current NBA situation, Bhavnani is eager to know what's in store for OKC Thunder following the resumption. With a 25-15 win-loss record, the team sits at fifth in the Western Conference standings, behind the two LA giants, Nuggets and the Jazz. Despite OKC Thunder's near misses, Bhavnani still envisions another memorable playoff run to end the campaign on a high with Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dennis Schroder leading the pack in Oklahoma.

(Image Credit: NBA.com)