Oldest Team In The NBA: List Of NBA Teams And The Year They Were Founded

The National Basketball Association (NBA) history traces back to 1946. It was in this year when the Basketball Association of America (BAA) was founded. Three years down the line, in 1949, the BAA merged with rival league, the National Basketball League (NBL) to form National Basketball Association (NBA). Most of the current NBA teams such as the Milwuakee Bucks have a history of playing for the NBL before moving over to the BAA or the NBA. So here is the answer to a question in the minds of many fans, 'Which is the oldest team in NBA?'

NBA teams: Which is the oldest team in NBA?

NBA teams: Sacramento Kings - Oldest team in the NBA No.1

The Sacramento Kings founded in 1923 were named as Rochester Seagrams. They, later on, changed their names to Rochester Eber Seagrams; Rochester Pros; Rochester Royals; Cincinnati Royals; Kansas City-Omaha Kings; Kansas City King before settling for Sacramento Kings. The team currently owned by Vivek Randivé plays their home games at Golden 1 Center. The Sacramento Kings are the oldest team in the NBA by far.

NBA teams: Detroit Pistons - Oldest team in the NBA No.2

Detroit Pistons was founded back in 1941. Its earlier names were Fort Wayne Zollner Pistons and Fort Wayne Pistons before settling for Detroit Pistons. The team is currently owned by Tom Gores and plays its home game at Little Caesars Arena.

NBA teams: Boston Celtics - Oldest team in the NBA No.3

Boston Celtics was founded in 1946. The team currently plays its game sat TD Center and is owned by Wyc Grousbeck of the Boston Basketball Partners. The other teams who were formed in the same year were New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks.

NBA teams: Los Angeles Lakers - Oldest team in the NBA No.4

The Los Angeles Lakers were founded in 1947. They entered the NBA league by the name of Minneapolis Lakers from 1947–1960 before settling for Los Angeles Lakers post-1960. The team is currently owned by Buss Family Trusts (majority); Philip Anschutz, Edward P. Roski, and Patrick Soon-Shiong (minority) and plays its home games at Staples Center.

NBA teams: Washington Wizards - Oldest team in the NBA No.5

Founded as Chicago Packers in 1961–1962 the team went onto to be known by names of Chicago Packers (1961–1962), Chicago Zephyrs (1962–1963), Baltimore Bullets(1963–1973), Capital Bullets (1973–1974), Washington Bullets (1974–1997) before they settled for Washington Wizards in 1997. The team is currently owned by Monumental Sports & Entertainment and plays its home games at Capital One Arena.

NBA teams: Chicago Bulls - Oldest team in the NBA No.6

The six time NBA Champions first came to NBA in 1966. The team is currently owned by Jerry Reinsdorf and plays its home games at United Center.

NBA teams: Oklahoma City Thunder - Oldest team in the NBA No.7

The Oklahoma City Thunder was founded in 1967. The entered the league by the name of Seattle SuperSonics and changed their name to Oklahoma City Thunder in 2008. The team is owned by Professional Basketball Club LLC and play their games at Chesapeake Energy Arena. The other team that was founded in the same year was Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets.

NBA teams: Milwuakee Bucks - Oldest team in the NBA No.8

The Milwuakee Bucks was founded in 1968. They have won their only NBA Championship back in 1971. The team is owned by Wes Edens, Marc Lasry, Jamie Dinan, Mike Fascitelli and play their home games at Fiserv Forum.

NBA teams: Los Angeles Clippers - Oldest team in the NBA No.9

The Los Angeles Clippers which was founded in 1970. They were earlier named as Buffalo Braves (1970–1978) and San Diego Clippers (1978–1984). From 1984 they changed their name to LA Clippers. The team owned by Steve Ballmer and plays its games at Staples Center.

NBA teams: Indiana Pacers - Oldest team in the NBA No.10

The team which was founded in 1976 first played in ABA from 1967–1976 before moving to NBA in 1976. They haven't won any NBA championship till date, but have won ABA championship three times. The team is owned by Herbert Simon and plays their home games at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

NBA teams: Miami Heat - Oldest team in the NBA No.11

The Miami Heat entered the NBA league in 1988 and have won NBA Champions three times (2006, 2012, 2013). The team is owned by Micky Arison and play their home games at American Airlines Arena.

NBA teams: Orlando Magic - Oldest team in the NBA No.12

Orlando Magic started playing in NBA back in 1989. Even though they have failed to win NBA Championship so far, they have won conference finals twice (1995, 2009). The team is owned by RDV Sports, Inc and plays their home game at Amway Center in Florida.

