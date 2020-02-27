The Debate
What Happened To Inside The NBA On TNT? Fans Want Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith Jr. Back

Basketball News

NBA: As the NBA GOAT Ernie Johnson was missing from the show, people took to Twitter to ask 'What happened to Inside the NBA?' after the Tuesday broadcast.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
what happened to inside the nba

The NBA on TNT halftime show 'Inside the NBA' has been airing since 1989. Ernie Johnson, one of the shows regular hosts, joined the show in 1990. Due to a new segment of the show, Ernie Johnson was not present during the broadcast. As the NBA GOAT squad was missing from the show, people took to Twitter to ask 'What happened to Inside the NBA?'. 

Also read | Shaquille O'Neal shares his ROFL moment with Stevie Wonder on NBA TNT

What happened to Inside the NBA on TNT? Netizens want Enrie Johnson and the GOAT squad on the NBA on TNT halftime show

What happened to Inside the NBA on TNT? Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith Jr and Charles Barkley missed on the NBA on TNT halftime show

Early in February, it was revealed that the NBA on TNT halftime show would have a new section on Tuesdays. The section included Philadelphia's Adam Lefkoe along with Dwyane Wade, Candace Parker and Shaquille O'Neal. However, many fans were unaware of the new hosts and asked 'What happened to Inside the NBA?'.

Many NBA fans also commented that they prefer the old hosts more. The segment replaced last year’s Players Only broadcasts. The Iside the NBA schedule and regular Inside the NBA cast has otherwise remained the same. Some fans who asked 'What Happened to inside the NBA' on Twitter, were unaware that the new segment airs on Tuesday night, while the other one featuring Johnson, Smith and Barkley is featured on Thursday night. Here is the Inside the NBA schedule and Inside the NBA cast.

Also read | Steph Curry return to NBA after injury set to be vs Washington Wizards in March: Report

What happened to Inside the NBA on TNT? Inside the NBA schedule and Inside the NBA cast

What happened to inside the NBA? Inside the NBA schedule

  • The show takes place three times – before the NBA game, during half-time and after the NBA game. 

What happened to inside the NBA? Regular Inside the NBA cast

  • Ernie Johnson – Thursday host
  • Kenny Smith – Thursday analyst
  • Charles Barkley – Thursday analyst
  • Shaquille O'Neal – analyst and Shaqtin' a Fool Presenter
  • Kevin Garnett – analyst and Area 21 Presenter
  • Reggie Miller – fill-in analyst
  • Dwyane Wade – Tuesday analyst
  • Casey Stern - fill-in host
  • Candace Parker - Tuesday analyst
  • Adam Lefkoe - Tuesday host

Also read | Kobe Bryant memorial: NBA world comes together to honour the Lakers legend and Gianna

What happened to inside the NBA? Fans think hosts could be preparing early for NBA on TNT's new Inside the NBA documentary “The Inside Story”

A few weeks ago, it was revealed that fans would be getting a new documentary, which would be released in May 2020. The trailer was released before the All-Star game broadcast. TNT will offer fans a nostalgia trip to the fans to celebrate their 30 years anniversary. On Twitter, fans wondered if Johnson, Smith and Barkley were preparing for the documentary. 

Also read | Jayson Tatum becomes youngest in NBA to score 40 pts in a single Lakers-Celtics game

Published:
COMMENT
