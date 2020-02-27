What Happened To Inside The NBA On TNT? Fans Want Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith Jr. Back

The NBA on TNT halftime show 'Inside the NBA' has been airing since 1989. Ernie Johnson, one of the shows regular hosts, joined the show in 1990. Due to a new segment of the show, Ernie Johnson was not present during the broadcast. As the NBA GOAT squad was missing from the show, people took to Twitter to ask 'What happened to Inside the NBA?'.

So did they replace Ernie? Or is he just doing less with them now? — RIP Kobe & GiGi 💜💛 (@Yabbo55) February 26, 2020

What the fuck, what happened to Ernie Johnson and Kenny? — Bob Bixon (@sgarzahawks12) February 26, 2020

Where is Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson? — CapD Comin (@Dee_UNDFTD) February 26, 2020

Shaq to the new TNT Host



“Can you do me a favor and fill out my tax forms, you tax accountant looking mf.”



😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/pa34ISqCfm — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 26, 2020

Early in February, it was revealed that the NBA on TNT halftime show would have a new section on Tuesdays. The section included Philadelphia's Adam Lefkoe along with Dwyane Wade, Candace Parker and Shaquille O'Neal. However, many fans were unaware of the new hosts and asked 'What happened to Inside the NBA?'.

Many NBA fans also commented that they prefer the old hosts more. The segment replaced last year’s Players Only broadcasts. The Iside the NBA schedule and regular Inside the NBA cast has otherwise remained the same. Some fans who asked 'What Happened to inside the NBA' on Twitter, were unaware that the new segment airs on Tuesday night, while the other one featuring Johnson, Smith and Barkley is featured on Thursday night. Here is the Inside the NBA schedule and Inside the NBA cast.

The show takes place three times – before the NBA game, during half-time and after the NBA game.

Ernie Johnson – Thursday host

Kenny Smith – Thursday analyst

Charles Barkley – Thursday analyst

Shaquille O'Neal – analyst and Shaqtin' a Fool Presenter

Kevin Garnett – analyst and Area 21 Presenter

Reggie Miller – fill-in analyst

Dwyane Wade – Tuesday analyst

Casey Stern - fill-in host

Candace Parker - Tuesday analyst

Adam Lefkoe - Tuesday host

A few weeks ago, it was revealed that fans would be getting a new documentary, which would be released in May 2020. The trailer was released before the All-Star game broadcast. TNT will offer fans a nostalgia trip to the fans to celebrate their 30 years anniversary. On Twitter, fans wondered if Johnson, Smith and Barkley were preparing for the documentary.

