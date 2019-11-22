Paul George And Girlfriend Daniela Rajic Drop Engagement Hint, NBA Fans Excited

Paul George and his girlfriend Daniela Rajic might be secretly engaged. In a recent photo uploaded by Rajic, she was wearing a diamond ring on her left hand, which caused NBA fans to wonder if the pair is secretly engaged. The couple currently lives in Los Angeles with their two daughters — Olivia and Natasha. As of now, there has been no news of an engagement or upcoming wedding. However, the ring Rajic had worn in the photo has not been spotted later on.

Paul Geroge and Daniela Rajic's dating history

Paul George and Rajic met in 2013 when Rajic worked at Tootsie's Cabaret in Miami. Rajic filed a pregnancy suit after becoming pregnant with his child only after a few months of dating. At that time, Paul George had been dating Callie Rivers, daughter of Clippers' head coach Doc Rivers. Rajic had then accused Paul George of offering her $1 million to abort their child, which she had refused. However, George and his lawyers denied her accusations. After their daughter Olivia was born, both reached an understanding and decided to share her joint custody.

Rajic had moved to New York so George could be closer to their daughter. Paul George was then playing for OKC Thunder. In 2017, the couple surprised everyone by announcing that they are expecting another child – their daughter Natasha. The couple have since then posted about themselves regularly on social media. Recently, they even bought a three-storey house in Pacific Palisades. Rajic now owns her own fashion brand – Nude Swim Co. They moved to Southern California when Goerge was traded to the Clippers.

