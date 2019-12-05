Paul George Calls Carmelo Anthony His Big Brother, Defends Melo From Critics

In a recent interview with ESPN, Paul George called Carmelo Anthony his big brother. The LA Clippers player also stated that he wears the chain Anthony gave him when they played together for the Oklahoma City Thunder. He called Melo his big brother and mentor as he held the gold chain. George also added that what Anthony did for him was endless. Both the players met again when the Portland Trail Blazers and LA Clippers played together. George led his team to a 117-97 win over the Trail Blazers. Anthony was named the Western Conference Player of the Week. He had his lowest total yet against the Clippers while shooting 2 of 9.

In a post-match interview, George once again defended Anthony. He revealed that he was not a fan of the narratives that surround Anthony's playing style after his return. George is also not happy with the facts that the criticism has been around since he started playing again. He asked them to just let him play and score, and comment only after he is done playing. George also said that it is hard to play after taking so many breaks and there are bound to be some ups and downs.

Anthony's presence was an important factor when George was with the Thunder as he was the one that kept a positive attitude during tough times. George further complimented Anthony by saying that he is relentless and it was always a challenge to go against him. One would come out bruised and sore after playing Anthony, according to George. George is currently averaging at 23.5 points, while Anthony is averaging at 16.9 points.

