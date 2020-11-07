Paul George Finally Ready To Tie The Knot With Long-time Partner Daniela Rajic

Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George is finally engaged to his girlfriend Daniela Rajic. Though their relationship has been through countless controversies, the couple has been together for some time and also have two children together. While there have countless engagement rumours over the past few months, the couple apparently got engaged recently.

Also read | Paul George's jersey BURNED by Clippers fans after team chokes series against Nuggets

Paul George engaged to girlfriend Daniela Rajic

Paul George and his girlfriend, Daniela, just got engaged 💍



(via itsmeyt_/IG) pic.twitter.com/2guNlyY7Ah — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 7, 2020

Both Rajic and George chose to share a few photos from their engagement with their fans. Kristina Rajic shared a photo which featured the Clippers guard kneeling and proposing in a view that overlooks the oceans. Rajic shared multiple videos and photos from the engagement party, including some of the couple dancing together while enjoying their time together.

In one short clip, Rajic also shows off her engagement. George shared a photo of a glass that reads "She said yes".

Also read | Paul George's preaching after Nuggets loss was met with "eye rolls and bewilderment"

Paul George is engaged 🥳 pic.twitter.com/wHh2I308AT — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 6, 2020

Fans congratulate Daniela Rajic and Paul George

Oooh so the rumor was true pic.twitter.com/t25QGOncO1 — curb_ur_criticism🏁 (@Urbanvizion75) November 7, 2020

Daniela George just doesn’t roll off the tongue for me but still congrats! 🍾🎊🎈 — JR6 (@JayRios6) November 7, 2020

Congrats to him, no slander necessary today — Gabe Dunk-Gifford🔴 (@GabeDunkGifford) November 7, 2020

I know I’m not the only one who thought they were already married lol — KYLE LOWRY’S THICC ASS 😩🍑😛😛 (@lowrymadthicc) November 7, 2020

Congrats to Paul George for getting his first ring 🎉 🎉👏 — LeGoat Raymone James (@Legoat_KingLBJ) November 7, 2020

Also read | Daniela Rajic and Paul George drop engagement hint, NBA fans excited

Who is Paul George fiancee Daniela Rajic?

While many fans congratulated the couple, many pointed out how their relationship started with a scandal. They met in 2013 when Rajic worked at Tootsie's Cabaret in Miami. She ended up filing a pregnancy suit after becoming pregnant with his child only after a few months of dating. At that time, George was dating Callie Rivers, daughter of former Clippers head coach Doc Rivers.

George was even accused by Rajic of offering her $1 million to abort their child, which she had refused. However, George and his lawyers denied her accusations. After their daughter Olivia was born, both reached an understanding and decided to share her joint custody. Later, Rajic moved to New York so she could stay close to their daughter.

In 2017, the couple surprised everyone by announcing that they are expecting another child – their daughter Natasha. They have been dating ever since, and even bought a three-storey house in Pacific Palisades. Rajic currently owns her fashion brand –Nude Swim Co. When George was traded to the Clippers, the couple moved to South California.

Also read | Paul George-Montrezl Harrell had "heated" argument during Clippers loss to Nuggets

(Image credits: Paul George, Daniela Rajic Instagram)