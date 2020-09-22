Paul George's Preaching After Nuggets Loss Was Met With "eye Rolls And Bewilderment"

Even with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard on their roster, the Los Angeles Clippers failed to make to the Western Conference Finals this season. Aiming for their first franchise title during the 2019-20 season, the team squandered their 3-1 lead against the Denver Nuggets during the semi-finals. The Nuggets won Game 7 104-89, where Leonard and George only managed to post a combined 24 points.

Teammates reportedly unhappy with George's optimistic words after Clippers vs Nuggets series dissapointment

While the performances were criticized by fans on social media, Paul George's post-game comments reportedly drew negative reactions from his Clippers teammates. Despite their disappointing loss, George wanted teammates to stay motivated for another run. According to reports, the reactions are also a result of multiple clashes George has had with players throughout the post-season.

Clippers not impressed with Paul George speech after postseason exit

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Paul George tried to motivate the players after their loss, asking them to commit to the team and prepare for another championship run. His words, however, resulted in some "eye rolls and bewilderment". While talking to reporters after their Game 7 loss, George stated that they always knew this wasn't a "championship-or-bust year" for the Clippers.

However, others like Leonard and Lou Williams accepted their mistake, admitting to do better. Williams even added that while the team has talent, they lacked chemistry. While the Clippers were a promising team, the team barely got any time to prepare and compete as a time.

Paul George post-game interview after Clippers choke vs Nuggets

“We’ve been very optimistic about us being together and building something going down the road.” pic.twitter.com/YYncxLDUqU — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) September 16, 2020

Reports added that "multiple teammates had verbal spats with George" during the playoffs, which have stemmed from a lack of accountability on George's part. The 30-year-old guard scored 10 points during Game 7, while shooting 4-of-16 from the field. During the playoffs, he averaged 20.2 points per game, while shooting 39.8% from the field and 33% from the three-point line.

His performance was underwhelming for the team and fans both, especially compared to his regular season stats, where he shot 44% from the field and 41% from beyond the arc. While George also spoke about this season not being a championship run, he even added that he doesn't think their roster needs to be altered. “None. None. It’s our first year together,” he said. George added that everything is about chemistry, and while they have a lot to reflect on, they have to "get better with" it. Both Leonard and George have one more year left in their contract with the Clippers and will have a player option in 2021-22.

(Image credits: LA Clippers Twitter, AP)