Paul George, Lou Williams, And Mantrezl Harrell Drop 30 Points Each To Make History

Los Angeles Clippers came out on top at the Staples Center, beating the New York Knicks 135-132 on Sunday night (Monday morning IST). Paul George, Montrezl Harrell and Lou Williams each scored 30 points for the Clippers, making them the first trio in Clippers history to score at least 30 points in the same game.

NBA: Knicks vs Clippers highlights

The LA Clippers needed to put up a better show after their poor performance in their 114-140 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies last time out. The Clippers once again started poorly, allowing the Knicks to score 45 points in Q1 itself. This is a new franchise record for the Knicks when it comes to the number of points scored in a single quarter. However, the Clippers bounced back well as they dropped 47 points in Q2 and taking a 7-point lead to half-time. Despite losing the last quarter 21-32, the LA side held onto their 135-132 win.

Paul George, Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell make history

Without their star player Kawhi Leonard, the others stepped up well to make franchise history. Montrezl Harrell scored 34 points and recorded 6 rebounds in 36 minutes of play. Meanwhile, Lou Williams acted as the primary playmaker registering 32 points and 9 assists. Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell combined well in Q2 to score 32 of the team’s 47 points. Paul George capped off a dominant attacking display to register 32 points, four rebounds and three assists.

.@TeamLou23 and @MONSTATREZZ today:

▪️ The first time a bench duo has each scored 30+ in regulation

▪️ The first time a bench duo has each scored 20+ in three straight games pic.twitter.com/KUBK1o2Zuq — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) January 6, 2020

Despite their defensive frailties, Clippers attacking strength rose to the occasion against the New York Knicks. With the win, they move to fourth in the Western Conference with 26-12 win-loss record. Next up the Clippers will host the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, January 11, 9:00 AM IST.

