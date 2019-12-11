Paul George Could Be Hinting That Larry Bird Was The Reason Behind Pacers Exit

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George was in a fine form on Monday night when he faced his former side Indiana Pacers. With the Pacers supporters booing their former star, Paul George dropped 36 points, nine rebounds and five assists to sink his former side.

Paul George may have been calling out Larry Bird in postgame interview, per Brian Windhorst. #Clippers #Pacershttps://t.co/sKQ61vZyg8 — Clippers Nation (@ClipperNationCP) December 11, 2019

Pacers vs Clippers: George rises above boos

Paul George played for the Indiana Pacers from 2010 till 2017. He led the Pacers to a couple of Eastern Conference Finals and became a four-time NBA All-Star during his time with the franchise. In 2017, he moved to the Oklahoma City Thunder before jumping ship in the off-season to the LA Clippers.

During the game against the Indiana Pacers, Paul George was subject to boos from the home supporters but his stellar performances sure silenced the crowd. The Clippers beat the Pacer 110-99 to inflict ninth defeat of the campaign to the Pacers.

Paul George's post-game comments

ESPN tried to reason Paul George's comments stating that then-Pacers president Larry Bird could be the reason behind George's Pacers exit. According to ESPN, Larry Bird continued to use George as a power forward despite George's reluctance. This apparently damaged his relationship with Larry Bird and Indiana Pacers. Larry Bird himself resigned as the president in the aftermath of his exit. The Pacers have struggled in the NBA since George's exit, losing twice in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard at Clippers

Kawhi Leonard, who also moved to LA Clippers in the offseason has forged a strong partnership with Paul George. They currently sit 2nd in the Western Conference behind their city rivals LA Lakers. They have won 18 games while losing 7 times so far in the campaign. Paul George is averaging 23.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists this season.

