Clippers Vs Pacers Highlights: Paul George Scores 36 PTS, Guides Clippers To 110-99 Win

Basketball News

Clippers vs Pacers highlights: Paul George scored season-high 7 three-pointers as the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Indiana Pacers in a 110-99 encounter.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Clippers vs Pacers highlights

The Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Indiana Pacers 110-99 on Tuesday, December 10 IST (Monday, December 9 EST). The game took place at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Downtown Indianapolis, Indiana, United States. Paul George 36 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists for the LA Clippers, while Montrezl Harrell chipped in 26 points. Despite being booed by the crowd in the previous game, George recorded season-high 7 three-pointers. Malcolm Brogdon was the Pacers’ top scorer with 20 points and 2 assists. He played with a sore shooting hand. Domantas Sabonis scored 18 points, career-high 22 rebounds and 2 assists. Clippers have now won four of their five games, and Pacers have lost their third game at home. Kawhi Leonard was sidelined for the game.

Also read | Paul George admits he has 'technically' practiced once with LA Clippers

Clippers vs Pacers highlights: Paul George scores 7 three-pointers, Clippers beat Pacers 110-99

George made 3 free throws as the Q2 was coming to an end while shooting consecutive three-pointers after that. The Clippers had a 55-46 advantage over the Pacers. Harrell and Ivica Zubac made 4 back-to-back free throws. The LA Clippers went on a 14-4 run and ended the first half with a massive 60-48 advantage. George went on to score his fifth three-pointer after Q3 started, while had the Pacers trailing by 18. The Pacers tried making a comeback by reducing the deficit to 13 points. However, George scored 2 more three-pointers and went on an 8-0 run for the LA Clippers. The Clippers had increased their advantage to 84-65 with just under a minute left for Q3 to end. Indiana tried to bridge the gap by reducing the score difference to 106-99. TJ Warren also scored a 13-footer with 1:46 left on the clock. Maurice Harkless scored a layup in return, after which the Pacers were unable to score again.

Also read | Paul George calls Carmelo Anthony his big brother, defends Melo from critics

NBA 2019-20: LA Clippers vs Indiana Pacers player ratings

Los Angeles Clippers

  • Paul George – 8/10
  • Patrick Beverley – 6/10
  • Ivica Zubac –6/10
  • Patrick Patterson –5/10
  • Montrezl Harrell – 7.5/10
  • Maurice Harkless – 5/10
  • Derrick Walton Jr. – 4/10
  • Lou Williams - 4.5/10

Indiana Pacers

  • Malcolm Brogdon – 7/10
  • Aaron Holiday – 5/10
  • Justin Holiday – 3/10
  • Jeremy Lamb – 6/10
  • TJ McConnell – 5/10
  • Doug McDermott – 6/10
  • Domantas Sabonis – 6/10
  • Myles Turner – 5/10
  • TJ Warren – 6/10

Also read | Carmelo Anthony thanks Kawhi Leonard and Paul George for support, calls them 'real ones'

Also read | Trail Blazers vs Clippers highlights, player ratings as Paul George drops 25 pts

Published:
