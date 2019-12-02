PHI Vs UTA Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

The Philadelphia 76ers will play against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, December 3 at 5:30 AM IST (Monday, December 2, 7:00 PM EST). The match will take place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, USA. The Sixers have won 14 games and lost 6, while the Jazz have won 12 and lost 8. You can play the PHI vs UTA game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the PHI vs UTA Dream11 predictions and squad details.
Joel Embiid is the top scorer for the Sixers with an average of 22.8 points, 12.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Tobias Harris and Josh Richardson follow with an average of 18.1 and 16.1 points per game. Al Horford and Ben Simmons have averages above 10. As of now, no players are rated as sidelined for the upcoming PHI vs UTA match.
Donovan Mitchell is leading the Jazz with an average of 25.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Bojan Bogdanovic follows with an average of 22.1 points. Mike Conley and Rudy Gobert have averages of 13.9 and 13.4 points respectively. No players have been sidelined for the upcoming Jazz vs Sixers match.
The 76ers start as favourites to win the game.
