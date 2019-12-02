PHI Vs UTA Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

The Philadelphia 76ers will play against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, December 3 at 5:30 AM IST (Monday, December 2, 7:00 PM EST). The match will take place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, USA. The Sixers have won 14 games and lost 6, while the Jazz have won 12 and lost 8. You can play the PHI vs UTA game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the PHI vs UTA Dream11 predictions and squad details.

PHI vs UTA player performances and injury updates

Joel Embiid is the top scorer for the Sixers with an average of 22.8 points, 12.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Tobias Harris and Josh Richardson follow with an average of 18.1 and 16.1 points per game. Al Horford and Ben Simmons have averages above 10. As of now, no players are rated as sidelined for the upcoming PHI vs UTA match.

Donovan Mitchell is leading the Jazz with an average of 25.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Bojan Bogdanovic follows with an average of 22.1 points. Mike Conley and Rudy Gobert have averages of 13.9 and 13.4 points respectively. No players have been sidelined for the upcoming Jazz vs Sixers match.

PHI vs UTA squad details

PHI vs UTA – Philadelphia 76ers squad

Jonah Bolden, Trey Burke, Joel Embiid, James Ennis III, Tobias Harris, Al Horford, Furkan Korkmaz, Shake Milton, Raul Neto, Kyle O'Quinn, Norvel Pelle, Josh Richardson, Mike Scott, Marial Shayok, Ben Simmons, Zhaire Smith and Matisse Thybulle.

PHI vs UTA – Utah Jazz squad

Bojan Bogdanovic, Tony Bradley, Jarrell Brantley, Mike Conley, Ed Davis, Dante Exum, Rudy Gobert, Jeff Green, Joe Ingles, Stanton Kidd, Donovan Mitchell, Emmanuel Mudiay, Georges Niang, Royce O'Neale, Miye Oni, Nigel Williams-Goss and Justin Wright-Foreman.

PHI vs UTA Dream11 team and prediction

Point-guards: Ben Simmons, Mike Conley

Shooting-guards: Donovan Mitchell,

Small-forwards: Bojan Bogdanovic

Power-forwards: Al Horford

Centre: Rudy Gobert, Joel Embiid

The 76ers start as favourites to win the game.

Note - The PHI vs UTA Dream11 predictions are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

