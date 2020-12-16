PHX Vs LAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; NBA Preseason 2020-21

The Phoenix Suns will lock horns with the Los Angeles Lakers in the National Basketball Association (NBA) preseason 2020-21. The PHX vs LAL match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 AM IST on December 17 at the Phoenix Suns Arena, Arizona. Here is our PHX vs LAL Dream11 prediction, PHX vs LAL Dream11 team and PHX vs LAL Dream11 top picks.

33 points & no fear.



See you Wednesday, Lakers Fam ✌️ pic.twitter.com/wZxsK5gXt5 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 14, 2020

PHX vs LAL Dream11 prediction: Match preview

After a quick turnaround following the Finals, the reigning NBA Champions will take on the Phoenix Suns in their third NBA preseason 2020-21 game. Both teams have had starkly different starts to the preseason so far, with the Suns coming in with two straight losses and the Lakers heading in with back to back wins. The Suns have not qualified to the playoffs since their 2009–10 conference finals run, which, incidentally ended with a 2-4 loss to the Lakers.

The Suns have lost both their preseason games against the Utah Jazz and will hope to get at least one win at home before the start of the regular season. They will be dependent on their trio of Devin Booker, DeAndre Ayton and Mikal Bridges to help them register their first win of the season against one of the toughest opponents in the draw. The LA Lakers meanwhile, will be charged up after their two successive wins over the LA Clippers.

They will also be bolstered by the return of the Finals MVP LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who were both rested for the first two games against the LA Clippers. They also added some big names like Marc Gasol, Montrezl Harrell and Dennis Schroder in their offseason, further strengthening their bench strength.

PHX vs LAL predicted starting lineup

Phoenix Suns - Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jalen Smith, DeAndre Ayton

Los Angeles Lakers - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Talen Horton-Tucker, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma

PHX vs LAL Key Players

Phoenix Suns - Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, DeAndre Ayton

Los Angeles Lakers - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, LeBron James, Anthony Davis

PHX vs LAL Dream11 team

PG: Chris Paul, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

SG: Devin Booker, Talen Horton-Tucker

PF: Kyle Kuzma

SF: Mikal Bridges

C: DeAndre Ayton, LeBron James

PHX vs LAL game prediction

According to our PHX vs LAL match prediction, the LA Lakers will stay unbeaten and win this match.

Note: The PHX vs LAL Dream11 prediction and PHX vs LAL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PHX vs LAL Dream11 team, PHX vs LAL playing 11 and PHX vs LAL Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Lakers Twitter