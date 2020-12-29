Warriors Icon Steph Curry Reacts To Joining Elite 3-point Shooting Club With Miller, Allen

Steph Curry, for many, is the best shooter basketball has ever seen. While the Golden State Warriors have started the season without Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, Curry has returned on the court, helping the team bag their first win of the season against the Chicago Bulls. While Curry might have shot only 5-for-15 from the three-point line, he managed to cross another career milestone.

Steph Curry responds to Reggie Miller's tweet

Much Respect @ReggieMillerTNT! Always looked up to you and Ray. Hopefully many more to come 💪🏽 https://t.co/f5fXJJokKz — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) December 29, 2020

After Curry's game against the Bulls, Reggie Miller tweeted about Curry and his new milestone. "Ray and I have been waiting on ya," wrote the Indiana Pacers legend. "It’s only a matter of weeks until you pass me with your sights set on Jesus Shuttlesworth.. You’re the best to have ever done it, keep letting it FLY.. #ShootersShoot".

"Much Respect," Curry wrote back, explaining how he looked up to him and Ray Allen. Fans hyped up Curry, also congratulating the Warriors on their first win of the the season, which accompainied Curry's record. Earlier, Curry had also gone viral for making 105 consecutive threes during practice.

Steph Curry 3-point record

Congrats to @StephenCurry30 of the @warriors for becoming the third player in NBA history to make 2,500 three-pointers! pic.twitter.com/za234UejBX — NBA (@NBA) December 28, 2020

With the Warriors game against the Bulls, Curry is now the third player after Ray Allen and Reggie Miller to reach the 2,500 three-pointers. Allen leads win 2973, while Miller stands at 2560. Curry reached the milestone in 702 games, faster than the other two players. Curry, at 2504, is expected to cross Miller soon.

Additionally, Curry made all nine of his free throws, extending his free throw streak to 64, overtaking Ricky Barry's record for the Warriors (60) in 1976.

Curry makes 105 consecutive threes during practice

5+ minutes without a miss.



Stephen. Curry. pic.twitter.com/8DV0z5gtib — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 26, 2020

During the Warriors practise at the Bulls facility, Curry made 105 back-to-back threes. “I think his previous record was 77. That’s insane,” Kerr said, amazed at Curry's skill. He spoke about the Guinness Book of World Records, thinking that as they now have the video, the 105 shots should be on the book.

Draymond Green – who has missed three games in a row – also commented on the situation. While he was not on the court when Curry made those threes, he had no doubt his teammate did it.

(Image credits: Steph Curry Instagram)