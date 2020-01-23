POR Vs DAL Dream11 Prediction, Preview And Other Match Details

Portland Trail Blazers will play against Dallas Mavericks in NBA. The match will be played at Moda Center, Portland, Oregon. Let us look at the POR vs DAL Dream11 preview, schedule, predictions and other details of the match.
“He’s a constant everything. Guys like him define the culture that we want here.” 🙌— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) January 23, 2020
Coach Carlisle spoke last night on @DwightPowell33’s injury. pic.twitter.com/Ea3YsRNO0S
Venue: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon
Date: January 23, 2020 (January 24 IST)
Time: 9 am IST
Portland Trail Blazers are placed 10th in the Western Conference points table. Meanwhile, Dallas Mavericks are placed fifth in the Western Conference points table. Dallas Mavericks lost their previous game 107-110 against Los Angeles Clippers, while Portland Trail Blazers won their previous game 129-124 against Golden State Warriors.
Dallas Mavericks: J.J. Barea, Ryan Broekhoff, Jalen Brunson, Antonius Cleveland, Seth Curry, Luka Doncic, Dorian Finney-Smith, Tim Hardaway Jr, Justin Jackson, Maxi Kleber, Courtney Lee, Boban Marjanovic, Kristaps Porzingis, Dwight Powell, Josh Reaves, Isaiah Roby and Delon Wright.
Portland Trail Blazers: Kent Bazemore, Moses Brown, Zach Collins, Pau Gasol, Mario Hezonja, Jaylen Hoard, Rodney Hood, Skal Labissiere, Damian Lillard, Nassir Little, CJ McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons, Anthony Tolliver, Gary Trent Jr, Hassan Whiteside.
Captain: Luka Doncic
Vice-captain: Damian Lillard
Point-guards: Luka Doncic, Damian Lillard
Shooting-guards: CJ McCollum
Small-forwards: Tim Hardaway Jr, Justin Jackson
Power-forwards: Dorian Finney-Smith
Centre: Hassan Whiteside, Boban Marjanovic
Dallas Mavericks are the favourites to win the game against Portland Trail Blazers.