POR Vs DAL Dream11 Prediction, Preview And Other Match Details

Portland Trail Blazers will play against Dallas Mavericks in NBA. The match will be played at Moda Center, Portland, Oregon. Let us look at the POR vs DAL Dream11 preview, schedule, predictions and other details of the match.

“He’s a constant everything. Guys like him define the culture that we want here.” 🙌



Coach Carlisle spoke last night on @DwightPowell33’s injury. pic.twitter.com/Ea3YsRNO0S — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) January 23, 2020

POR vs DAL Dream11 Match Schedule

Venue: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Date: January 23, 2020 (January 24 IST)

Time: 9 am IST

POR vs DAL Dream11 Match Preview

Portland Trail Blazers are placed 10th in the Western Conference points table. Meanwhile, Dallas Mavericks are placed fifth in the Western Conference points table. Dallas Mavericks lost their previous game 107-110 against Los Angeles Clippers, while Portland Trail Blazers won their previous game 129-124 against Golden State Warriors.

POR vs DAL Dream11 Teams

Dallas Mavericks: J.J. Barea, Ryan Broekhoff, Jalen Brunson, Antonius Cleveland, Seth Curry, Luka Doncic, Dorian Finney-Smith, Tim Hardaway Jr, Justin Jackson, Maxi Kleber, Courtney Lee, Boban Marjanovic, Kristaps Porzingis, Dwight Powell, Josh Reaves, Isaiah Roby and Delon Wright.

Portland Trail Blazers: Kent Bazemore, Moses Brown, Zach Collins, Pau Gasol, Mario Hezonja, Jaylen Hoard, Rodney Hood, Skal Labissiere, Damian Lillard, Nassir Little, CJ McCollum, Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons, Anthony Tolliver, Gary Trent Jr, Hassan Whiteside.

POR vs DAL Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Luka Doncic

Vice-captain: Damian Lillard

POR vs DAL Dream11 Team

Point-guards: Luka Doncic, Damian Lillard

Shooting-guards: CJ McCollum

Small-forwards: Tim Hardaway Jr, Justin Jackson

Power-forwards: Dorian Finney-Smith

Centre: Hassan Whiteside, Boban Marjanovic

POR vs DAL Dream11 Prediction

Dallas Mavericks are the favourites to win the game against Portland Trail Blazers.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.