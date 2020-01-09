Stephen Curry Releases Documentary About Japanese Basketball Culture

Golden State Warriors and their star point guard Stephen Curry have had a season to forget this year. Injuries to key players (especially Curry) have really hit Warriors hard as they are struggling to win a game in the current season. They are currently languishing at the very bottom of the Western Conference standings. However, despite his injury, Curry was seen joining his teammates' courtside and cheering the team.

The Rising: Hoop Origins with Stephen Curry

While Stephen Curry will take time to come back on the court, he is very much active off the court. According to The Japan Times, the Warriors star recently released a documentary entitled The Rising: Hoop Origins with Stephen Curry. The documentary shows the increasing popularity of the game of basketball in Japan. The documentary provides special insight into the inroads made by three teenagers - Noa Gustafson, Junn Broons and Reina Fukuo.

Stephen Curry injury

Stephen Curry has risen as one of the biggest names in NBA over the past five years. He has not taken the court since fracturing his hand against the Phoenix Suns in the early part of the season.

Stephen Curry looking to recruit Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is in the running for the NBA MVP award this season along with LeBron James, James Harden and Luka Doncic, has been in fine form this year for the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks are at the top of the Eastern Conference standings and look set to make the playoffs this year. That hasn't stopped GSW star Stephen Curry from trying to recruit Milwaukee star - Giannis Antentokounmpo. In the video posted above, Stephen Curry can be seen telling Giannis Antentokounmpo, "Let's do it! Come on."

