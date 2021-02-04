Warriors Vs Mavericks Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

The Golden State Warriors will take on the Dallas Mavericks in what promises to be a pulsating fixture in the NBA regular season. The game will be played at the America Airlines Center, and will begin at 6:00 AM IST on Friday, February 5. Here's a look at how to watch Warriors vs Mavericks live stream, team news and our prediction for the same.

Warriors vs Mavericks prediction and preview

It has been a bumpy season for the Golden State Warriors and Steve Kerr's side have won only five of their last 10 games in the league. The Warriors led by Steph Curry, are currently ninth in the Western Conference, with an 11-10 record. Golden State suffered defeat in their last game against the Boston Celtics, losing out by a mere four points. Curry was at his vintage best as he rained down 38 points, but couldn't help his team to a win.

⏰ Back-to-back ⏰



Mavs welcome the Warriors tomorrow for an early tip-off at 6:30PM CT on @NBAonTNT! #MFFL pic.twitter.com/6Lawbw59mz — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) February 4, 2021

As for the Dallas Mavericks, they have largely struggled this season. The Mavs have won only three of their last 10 games, and lie at 13th in the Western Conference standings. Dallas snapped their six-game losing streak last time out against the Atlanta Hawks, clinching a much-needed 112-116 win. Luka Doncic starred for the visitors and will be key if the Mavericks have to defeat a visiting Warriors outfit. Steph Curry and co. are favourites, but if Dallas can play like they did last time, the Warriors will have to hold their cards well.

Warriors vs Mavericks team news: Injured and doubtful players

Golden State Warriors: Kevon Looney, James Wiseman, Alen Smailagic (out)

Dallas Mavericks: None

Warriors vs Mavericks team news: Predicted line-ups

Golden State Warriors: Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Kelly Oubre Jr, Draymond Green, Juan Toscano-Anderson

Dallas Mavericks: Luka Doncic, Josh Richardson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber, Kristaps Porzingis

NBA Live stream: How to watch Warriors vs Mavericks live stream?

Fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India. The Warriors vs Mavericks live stream will begin at 6:00 AM IST on Friday, February 5.

(Image Courtesy: Warriors, Mavericks Twitter)