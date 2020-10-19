Fred VanVleet Trade: Knicks Could Target Raptors Star, Could Offer $85M Contract

With NBA free agency approaching, various reports are focusing on possible trades and signings this offseason. This includes the impending free agency of Toronto Raptors star Fred VanVleet. Throughout the year, there have been multiple rumours about VanVleet not signing with the Raptors, opting for a more expensive contract, possibly with the New York Knicks.

Fred VanVleet trade: VanVleet to Knicks?

VanVleet, who was once undrafted, can possibly sign the best contract of his career before the next season starts. While various rumours hint at the Knicks wanting to acquire VanVleet, the 26-year-old could also end up signing with the Raptors again. However, he is expected to ask for an $85 million contract, similar to Malcolm Brogdon's.

As per New York Daily News' Stefan Bondy, VanVleet might ask for the third-biggest contract in the NBA this offseason – following Anthony Davis and Brandon Ingram. This makes VanVleet the most high-profile unrestricted free agent this time, as both Davis and Ingram will most likely re-sign with their current teams. His possible contract was compared to Indiana Pacers point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Last year, Pacers signed Brogdon to a four-year $85 million deal.

While the Knicks are interested in VanVleet, there are multiple rumours about them signing Chris Paul. If the Knicks don't finalise a Paul trade, they might pursue VanVleet, though the Raptors are current favourites to re-sign the Illinois-native. Apart form Paul, the Knicks are also linked to Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook. VanVleet, as compared to other stars linked with the Knicks, has had a slower start to his career.

The Knicks are expected to offer Raptors unrestricted free agent Fred VanVleet a hefty deal, worth over $22M per year, per league source. — Ross 🏀 (@LegionHoopsRoss) September 16, 2020

Earlier, Raptors president Masai Ujiri spoke about VanVleet, highlighting the importance of the player in their team. While Ujiri has only one year left on his contract with the Raptors, he insisted that re-signing VanVleet is a priority for the franchise. VanVleet is currently signed on a two-year $18 million deal with the Raptors.

Additionally, reports added that the Knicks are "all-in" for a trade involving VanVleet, and want to offer the star 22 million per year. The franchise is looking to rebuild, and VanVleet could be an important piece they need to add. The Athletic's Shams Charania has also linked VanVleet to Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns, who could also be interested in acquiring VanVleet.

