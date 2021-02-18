Raptors Vs Bucks Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

2019 NBA champions Toronto Raptors will face off against the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA regular season on Thursday. The game will be played at the Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee and will begin at 6:00 AM IST on Friday, February 19. Here's a look at how to watch Raptors vs Bucks, team news and our prediction for the game.

Raptors vs Bucks prediction and preview

The Milwaukee Bucks have dropped to third in the Eastern Conference standings after their recent slump in form saw them lose four games in a row. Giannis Antetokounmpo & Co. have won only five of their last 10 games and will look for a win to end their losing streak and bridge the gap that separates them from the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers. The Bucks struggled against the Raptors last time out, despite two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo nearly scoring a triple-double. Giannis had support from Pat Connaughton from the bench, but the Bucks couldn't muster enough to get the win.

The best of Giannis last night.



34 PTS | 10 REB | 8 AST | (tied career-high) 5 STL | 2 BLK pic.twitter.com/bXuXo3kdXa — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 17, 2021

The Raptors will meanwhile hope to continue their showing from last time out as they look to solidify their playoff seed. Toronto have won six of their last 10 games and will enter the game as favourites after their impressive win last time out. Fred VanVleet was the star of the show yet again for the Raptors, scoring 33 points, with Pascal Siakam chipping in with 23 points as they bounced back after a disappointing defeat against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Raptors vs Bucks team news: Injured and doubtful players

Toronto Raptors: Yuta Watanabe (out), Kyle Lowry (day-to-day)

Milwaukee Bucks: Jrue Holiday, Jordan Nwora (out)

Raptors vs Bucks team news: Predicted line-ups

Toronto Raptors: Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Aron Baynes

Milwaukee Bucks: D.J. Augustin, Donte DiVincenzo, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

NBA Live stream: How to watch Raptors vs Bucks live stream?

Fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India. The Raptors vs Bucks live stream will begin at 6:30 AM IST on Friday, February 19.

(Image Courtesy: Bucks, Raptors Twitter)