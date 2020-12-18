Raptors Vs Heat Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Pre-season Game, Team News And TV Channel

Nick Nurse's Toronto Raptors will face Erik Spoelstra's Miami Heat in an NBA preseason game on Friday, December 18 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The game between the Raptors and the Heat is scheduled to begin at 7 pm ET (Saturday, 5:30 am IST). Here's a look at the Raptors vs Heat team news and live stream details of the game.

Raptors vs Heat game preview

The Raptors will head into their game against the Heat in high spirits as they've already recorded two wins against the Hornets in as many preseason games so far. However, the game against the Heat is bound to be a tougher test. Either way, Nick Nurse's men will be hoping to keep their momentum going before the season begins and make it three wins in three preseason games on Friday.

Who wishes the season would just start already? Still 6 days away 😩 pic.twitter.com/VZY2VEuHcQ — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 17, 2020

The Miami Heat, on the other hand, are only getting started right now. Erik Spoelstra's team looked out of sorts in their preseason opener against New Orleans Pelicans but that wouldn't worry the 50-year-old too much. Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson showcased their shooting dexterity in the preseason opener and that's a positive worth holding on to for the Heat.

Raptors vs Heat team news, injuries and suspensions

For the Raptors, it's unlikely that veteran guard Kyle Lowry will feature against the Raptors. The Canadian side will hope that Fred VanVleet continues his good shooting form on Friday night.

Toronto Raptors predicted starting line-up: Fred VanVleet, Norman Powell, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Aron Baynes.

For the Heat, Goran Dragic will be hoping to get some game time under his belt after fully recovering from the torn plantar fascia he suffered during the 2020 NBA Finals. Jimmy Butler is also expected to get some minutes in the preseason encounter on Friday.

Miami Heat predicted starting line-up: Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, Maurice Harkless, Bam Adebayo.

Raptors vs Heat live stream: How to watch NBA pre-season games live?

There will be no live telecast of the Raptors vs Heat game in India. However, fans can watch the Raptors vs Heat live stream on the NBA app. However, to start the game, one will have to get an NBA League Pass subscription. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches, along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content.

Fans in the USA can watch the Raptors vs Heat live telecast on FOX Sports Sun and TSN.

Image Credits - Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors Instagram