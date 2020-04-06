Trae Young Picks Lakers To Win NBA Title, Says LeBron James Was On A 'different Mission'

Before the NBA season was suspended on March 11, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was leading the Lakers to a 49-14 win-loss record – first in the Western Conference standings. In case the NBA season gets cancelled, reports have analysed and discussed the possible outcome of the 2019-20 season. Atlanta Hawks' star guard Trae Young recently revealed who he believes should be crowned the NBA champions this season.

Trae Young thinks the LA Lakers should win the NBA title

“Bron was on a different mission. It was the craziest thing I've ever seen."



Trae explained why he had the Lakers winning it all this season and talked Bron in year 17.



During an Instagram Live with his former Hawks teammate Justin Anderson, Trae Young said that the Lakers are his choice for the NBA 2019-20 title. According to Trae Young, LeBron James had been on a 'different mission' this season. The 21-year-old further added that LeBron James' campaign this season has been 'the craziest thing' he has seen in his NBA career.

LA Lakers Stats: LeBron James NBA 2019-20 season

For the 2019-20 season, which is his 17th NBA campaign, LeBron James was averaging 25.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and career-high 10.6 assists per game. According to Lakers stats on ESPN, along with shooting 49.8% from the field, James was also in contention for the NBA MVP award along with reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. He also made his 16th consecutive NBA All-Star appearance this year and led Team LeBron to victory.

Since the NBA season has been suspended, LeBron James has kept his fans entertained by constantly posting on his social media accounts. Trae Young too has taken to Instagram and Twitter to post videos of himself during the lockdown. Trae Young also participated in the recent NBA 2k players only tournament, where he defeated Harrison Barnes to advance to round two.

