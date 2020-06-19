RL Vs BAY Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Basketball Bundesliga Live

Quick links:
Riesen Ludwigsburg will take on Bayern Munich in the quarter-final of Basketball Bundesliga this weekend. The game will be played on Friday, June 19. Here is the RL vs BAY Dream11 prediction, RL vs BAY Dream11 team news, RL vs BAY Dream11 top picks, schedule and preview.
Venue: Audi Dome
Date: Friday, June 19
Time: 8 pm IST
Der erste Schlagabtausch ging an uns, entscheidend wird es dann morgen Nachmittag: Wir möchten dem @fcb_basketball auch im Rückspiel auf Augenhöhe begegnen - und damit dann ins Halbfinale. Die Vorschau ▶️ https://t.co/L94vehC7a3#ihrundwir #Season1920 | Foto: Tilo #Wiedensohler. pic.twitter.com/y4g3qgmsHh— MHP RIESEN Ludwigsburg (@MHP_RIESEN) June 18, 2020
Bayern Munich will face off against Riesen Ludwigsburg in the second leg of the quarter-final of the Basketball Bundesliga, after finishing third on the Group A table. They have registered two victories while suffering defeats on two occasions. Ludwigsburg, on the other hand, finished second on the Group B points table with three victories and one defeat. In the first leg, Ludwigsburg defeated Bayern Munich with an 87-83 scoreline. Marcos Knight bagged 17 points for Ludwigsburg, while Bayern's Danilo Berthel racked up a total of 20 points.
Ludwigsburg: John Patrick, Jaleen Smith, Radii Caisin, Marcos Knight, Lukas Herzog, Zamal Nixon, Nick Weiler-Babb, Teyvon Myers, Ariel Hukporti, Cameron Jackson, Jonas Wohlfarth-Bottermann, Christian von Fintel, David Brembly, Thomas Wimbush II, Hans Brase, Khadeen Carrington, Konstantin Klein, Jairus Lyles, Johannes Patrick and Tanner Leissner.
Bayern Munich: Maodo Lo, Zan Sisko, Ismet Akpinar, Thomas Bray, Petteri Koponen, Diego Flaccadori, Jason George, Paul Zipser, Vladimir Lucic, Matej Rudan, Sasha Grant, Danilo Barthel, Alex King, Mathias Lessort, Leon Radosevic, Jacob Knauf
Point Guard: Marcos Knight
Shooting Guard: Jaleen Smith, Petteri Koponen
Small Forward: Paul Zipser, Teyvon Myers
Power Forward: Danilo Barthel, Ariel Hukporti
Centre: Mathias Lessort
Ludwigsburg: Marcos Knight
Bayern Munich: Paul Zipser
Ludwigsburg are the favourites in the game.
