RL Vs BAY Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Basketball Bundesliga Live

Riesen Ludwigsburg will take on Bayern Munich in the quarter-final of Basketball Bundesliga this weekend. The game will be played on Friday, June 19. Here is the RL vs BAY Dream11 prediction, RL vs BAY Dream11 team news, RL vs BAY Dream11 top picks, schedule and preview.

RL vs BAY Dream11 prediction: RL vs BAY Dream11 schedule

Venue: Audi Dome

Date: Friday, June 19

Time: 8 pm IST

RL vs BAY Dream11 prediction: RL vs BAY Dream11 preview

Der erste Schlagabtausch ging an uns, entscheidend wird es dann morgen Nachmittag: Wir möchten dem @fcb_basketball auch im Rückspiel auf Augenhöhe begegnen - und damit dann ins Halbfinale. Die Vorschau ▶️ https://t.co/L94vehC7a3#ihrundwir #Season1920 | Foto: Tilo #Wiedensohler. pic.twitter.com/y4g3qgmsHh — MHP RIESEN Ludwigsburg (@MHP_RIESEN) June 18, 2020

Bayern Munich will face off against Riesen Ludwigsburg in the second leg of the quarter-final of the Basketball Bundesliga, after finishing third on the Group A table. They have registered two victories while suffering defeats on two occasions. Ludwigsburg, on the other hand, finished second on the Group B points table with three victories and one defeat. In the first leg, Ludwigsburg defeated Bayern Munich with an 87-83 scoreline. Marcos Knight bagged 17 points for Ludwigsburg, while Bayern's Danilo Berthel racked up a total of 20 points.

RL vs BAY Dream11 prediction: RL vs BAY Dream11 team news (Full squads)

Ludwigsburg: John Patrick, Jaleen Smith, Radii Caisin, Marcos Knight, Lukas Herzog, Zamal Nixon, Nick Weiler-Babb, Teyvon Myers, Ariel Hukporti, Cameron Jackson, Jonas Wohlfarth-Bottermann, Christian von Fintel, David Brembly, Thomas Wimbush II, Hans Brase, Khadeen Carrington, Konstantin Klein, Jairus Lyles, Johannes Patrick and Tanner Leissner.

Bayern Munich: Maodo Lo, Zan Sisko, Ismet Akpinar, Thomas Bray, Petteri Koponen, Diego Flaccadori, Jason George, Paul Zipser, Vladimir Lucic, Matej Rudan, Sasha Grant, Danilo Barthel, Alex King, Mathias Lessort, Leon Radosevic, Jacob Knauf

RL vs BAY Dream11 prediction: RL vs BAY Dream11 team

Point Guard: Marcos Knight

Shooting Guard: Jaleen Smith, Petteri Koponen

Small Forward: Paul Zipser, Teyvon Myers

Power Forward: Danilo Barthel, Ariel Hukporti

Centre: Mathias Lessort

RL vs BAY Dream11 prediction: RL vs BAY Dream11 top picks

Ludwigsburg: Marcos Knight

Bayern Munich: Paul Zipser

RL vs BAY Dream11 prediction

Ludwigsburg are the favourites in the game.

Note: The RL vs BAY Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The RL vs BAY Dream11 team news and RL vs BAY Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Riesen Ludwigsburg Twitter handle

