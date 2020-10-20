RM Vs OBR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Spanish Liga ACB Game Preview

Real Madrid (RM) will go up against Obradoiro (OBR) in the upcoming game of Spanish Liga ACB on Tuesday night, October 20, (October 21 in India) at 12:15 AM IST. The game will be played at the Palacio de Deportes de la Comunidad de Madrid or WiZink Center in Madrid, Spain. By defeating Gran Canaria in their last outing, Real Madrid jumped to the second spot of the Spanish Liga ACB standings.

Facundo Campazzo and team have played four games so far in the tournament, winning all of them. Obradoiro, on the other hand, are at the fifth spot of the standing with four wins and one loss, which came from the hands of Bilbao Basket.

Here is our RM vs OBR Dream11 prediction, RM vs OBR top picks and the RM vs OBR Dream11 team.

RM vs OBR live: RM vs OBR schedule

Date: October 21, 2020

Time: 12:15 AM IST (Wednesday)

Venue: WiZink Center in Madrid, Spain

RM vs OBR Dream11 prediction: Squad list

RM vs OBR Dream11: Real Madrid squad

Facundo Campazzo, Walter Tavares, Jaycee Carroll, Sergio Llull, Trey Thompkins, Rudy Fernández, Gabriel Deck, Alberto Abalde, Usman Garuba, Anthony Randolph, Jeffery Taylor, Carlos Alocen, Nicolás Laprovíttola, Fabien Causeur, Felipe Reyes, Boris Tisma

RM vs OBR Dream11: Obradoiro squad

Pepe Pozas, Albert Oliver, Rafa Garcia, Laurynas Beliauskas, Alvaro Munoz, Kassius Robertson, Mike Daum, Steven Enoch, Chris Czerapowicz, Alex Suarez, Laurynas Birutis, Jake Cohen

RM vs OBR Dream11 prediction: Top picks

Real Madrid: Facundo Campazzo, Nicolás Laprovíttola, Trey Thompkins

Obradoiro: Laurynas Beliauskas, Kassius Robertson, Laurynas Birutis

RM vs OBR Dream11 prediction: RM vs OBR Dream11 team

Point Guards: Facundo Campazzo, Sergio Llull

Shooting Guard: Nicolás Laprovíttola, Laurynas Beliauskas

Small Forwards: Kassius Robertson, Gabriel Deck

Power Forward: Trey Thompkins

Centers: Walter Tavares

RM vs OBR live: RM vs OBR match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Real Madrid are the favourites to win the game.

